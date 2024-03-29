Heading 3
Priyanshi Shah
lifestyle
March 29, 2024
10 Tired Mom Quotes
“Being a mom has made me so tired. And so happy”
#1
Image Source: freepik
“I’m tired. I’m also tired of being tired. I also realize that one day I will get all the sleep I need because my children won’t live here anymore, and that makes me sad”
#2
Image Source: freepik
“Don’t tell a mother she looks tired; she already knows that. Tell her she’s doing a good job; she may not know that”
#3
Image Source: freepik
“People who say they sleep like a baby usually don’t have one”
#4
Image Source: freepik
“A mother needs only step into the shower to be instantly reassured she is indispensable to every member of her family”
Image Source: freepik
#5
“A tired mom is a good mom. A rested mom is a better mom”
#6
Image Source: freepik
“You are never too tired or too busy to be a loving mother to your children”
#7
Image Source: freepik
“When I’m tired, I rest. I say, I can’t be a superwoman today”
#8
Image Source: freepik
#9
Image Source: freepik
“Families don’t always realize that Mother is exhausted because Mother is always exhausted. Exhausted is what looks normal”
“Caring for a kid with no sense of personal safety is a different kind of exhausting”
#10
Image Source: freepik
