OCTOBER 10, 2023
10 tomato recipes
to try
A classic Italian dish with tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, basil, olive oil, and balsamic vinegar
Caprese Salad
Image: Pexels
A comforting and creamy tomato soup, often served with a grilled cheese sandwich
Tomato Basil Soup
Image: Pexels
Simple yet delicious, this pasta dish features a tomato sauce made with fresh tomatoes, garlic, basil, and olive oil
Spaghetti Pomodoro
Image: Pexels
Hollow out tomatoes and fill them with a mixture of breadcrumbs, herbs, and cheese, then bake until they're tender and golden
Stuffed Tomatoes
Image: Pexels
Toasted bread topped with diced tomatoes, garlic, basil, and olive oil, a perfect appetizer
Tomato Bruschetta
Image: Pexels
A French vegetable stew with tomatoes, eggplant, zucchini, and bell peppers, flavored with herbs like thyme and rosemary
Ratatouille
Image: Pexels
Make a grilled sandwich with sliced tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, basil leaves, and a drizzle of balsamic glaze
Tomato and Mozzarella
Panini
Image: Pexels
A refreshing salsa made with diced tomatoes, onions, cilantro, lime juice, and jalapeños, great with tortilla chips
Salsa Fresca
Image: Pexels
Scramble eggs with diced tomatoes and spicy chorizo, then serve in warm tortillas
Tomato and Chorizo Breakfast Tacos
Image: Pexels
Combine tomatoes and avocados with red onion, cilantro, lime juice, and a touch of salt for a refreshing side dish
Tomato and Avocado Salad
Image: Pexels
