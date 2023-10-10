Heading 3

10 tomato recipes 
to try

A classic Italian dish with tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, basil, olive oil, and balsamic vinegar

Caprese Salad

A comforting and creamy tomato soup, often served with a grilled cheese sandwich

Tomato Basil Soup

Simple yet delicious, this pasta dish features a tomato sauce made with fresh tomatoes, garlic, basil, and olive oil

Spaghetti Pomodoro

Hollow out tomatoes and fill them with a mixture of breadcrumbs, herbs, and cheese, then bake until they're tender and golden

Stuffed Tomatoes

Toasted bread topped with diced tomatoes, garlic, basil, and olive oil, a perfect appetizer

Tomato Bruschetta

A French vegetable stew with tomatoes, eggplant, zucchini, and bell peppers, flavored with herbs like thyme and rosemary

Ratatouille

Make a grilled sandwich with sliced tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, basil leaves, and a drizzle of balsamic glaze

Tomato and Mozzarella
Panini

A refreshing salsa made with diced tomatoes, onions, cilantro, lime juice, and jalapeños, great with tortilla chips

Salsa Fresca

Scramble eggs with diced tomatoes and spicy chorizo, then serve in warm tortillas

Tomato and Chorizo Breakfast Tacos

Combine tomatoes and avocados with red onion, cilantro, lime juice, and a touch of salt for a refreshing side dish

Tomato and Avocado Salad

