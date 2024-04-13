Heading 3

Aditi Singh

lifestyle 

APRIL 13, 2024

10 Toothsome and Healthy Avocado Dishes

 A classic breakfast or brunch option featuring mashed avocado on top of toasted bread!

Avocado toast

Image Source: Pexels

A popular Mexican dip made with mashed avocado, lime juice, cilantro, onions, tomatoes, served as a creamy side dish 

Guacamole

Image Source:  Pexels

A refreshing dish consisting of sliced avocado, mixed greens, cherry tomatoes and cucumbers; tasty and healthy! 

Avocado salad

Image Source:  Pexels

 A creamy beverage made by blending ripe avocado with ingredients like banana, spinach, almond milk, and honey; indeed a nutritious and invigorating drink! 

Avocado smoothie

Image Source:  Pexels

Halved avocados filled with various ingredients such as quinoa, black beans, corn, bell peppers, and topped with cheese or salsa; a crunchy delight! 

Image Source:  Pexels

Stuffed avocados

 Sushi rolls filled with avocado slices, cucumber, and wrapped in rice; a delectable sushi option for vegetarians! 

Avocado sushi rolls

Image Source: Pexels

Creamy pasta sauce made by blending avocado with garlic, lemon juice, basil, and olive oil, served over cooked pasta; amalgamating health and taste together! 

Avocado pasta

Image Source:  Pexels

Avocado fries

Image Source: Pexels

Slices of avocado coated in breadcrumbs or batter, then fried until crispy and served with a dipping sauce

 Avocado and shrimp tacos

Image Source: Pexels

Soft corn tortillas filled with grilled shrimp, sliced avocado, cabbage slaw, and a drizzle of chipotle sauce

A rich and indulgent dessert made by blending ripe avocado with cocoa powder, sweetener, and vanilla extract until smooth and creamy; interesting combination, right! 

Avocado chocolate mousse

Image Source:  Pexels

