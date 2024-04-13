Heading 3
Aditi Singh
lifestyle
APRIL 13, 2024
10 Toothsome and Healthy Avocado Dishes
A classic breakfast or brunch option featuring mashed avocado on top of toasted bread!
Avocado toast
Image Source: Pexels
A popular Mexican dip made with mashed avocado, lime juice, cilantro, onions, tomatoes, served as a creamy side dish
Guacamole
Image Source: Pexels
A refreshing dish consisting of sliced avocado, mixed greens, cherry tomatoes and cucumbers; tasty and healthy!
Avocado salad
Image Source: Pexels
A creamy beverage made by blending ripe avocado with ingredients like banana, spinach, almond milk, and honey; indeed a nutritious and invigorating drink!
Avocado smoothie
Image Source: Pexels
Halved avocados filled with various ingredients such as quinoa, black beans, corn, bell peppers, and topped with cheese or salsa; a crunchy delight!
Image Source: Pexels
Stuffed avocados
Sushi rolls filled with avocado slices, cucumber, and wrapped in rice; a delectable sushi option for vegetarians!
Avocado sushi rolls
Image Source: Pexels
Creamy pasta sauce made by blending avocado with garlic, lemon juice, basil, and olive oil, served over cooked pasta; amalgamating health and taste together!
Avocado pasta
Image Source: Pexels
Avocado fries
Image Source: Pexels
Slices of avocado coated in breadcrumbs or batter, then fried until crispy and served with a dipping sauce
Avocado and shrimp tacos
Image Source: Pexels
Soft corn tortillas filled with grilled shrimp, sliced avocado, cabbage slaw, and a drizzle of chipotle sauce
A rich and indulgent dessert made by blending ripe avocado with cocoa powder, sweetener, and vanilla extract until smooth and creamy; interesting combination, right!
Avocado chocolate mousse
Image Source: Pexels
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.