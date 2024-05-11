Heading 3

Aditi Singh

Lifestyle

MAY 11, 2024

10 Toothsome Chicken Wings Recipes

Tandoori wings are marinated in a mixture of yogurt, ginger, garlic, and tandoori spices then grilled until tender; a perfect starter to enjoy your evenings

 Tandoori Wings

Images: pixabay

Here, the wings are coated in a creamy butter chicken sauce for a spicy, flavorful, and delicious taste

Butter Chicken Wings

Images: pixabay

Yes, you heard it right! It is tossed in a tangy mango curry sauce that will indeed amaze you with its vibrant taste

 Mango Curry Wings

Images: pixabay

A classic Chinese starter where the wings are glazed with a spicy chili garlic sauce for a fiery kick

Chili Garlic Wings

Images: pixabay

Seasoned with a blend of Indian spices like coriander, cumin, cardamom, and cloves; these masala wings will become your go-to-snack option once you taste it

Masala Wings

Images: pixabay

Wings are simmered in a rich coconut curry sauce; it has a rich and creamy taste to it

Image : pixabay

Coconut Curry Wings

Coated in a peppery marinade, these crispy wings will put your taste buds on fire! 

Kerala Pepper Wings

Image : pixabay

They are first marinated in a refreshing mixture of yogurt, mint, coriander, and green chilies, and then are grilled or baked to perfection

 Mint Yogurt Wings

Image : pixabay

 Goan Peri-Peri Wings

Image : pixabay

Tossed in a fiery peri-peri sauce offering a spicy and tangy flavor profile that will soothe your palette with its delectable-ness

These wings are coated and glazed with a sticky mixture of honey, ginger, soy sauce, and lime juice, thus offering a perfect balance of sweet, savory, and tangy flavors

Ginger Honey Glazed Wings

Image : pixabay

