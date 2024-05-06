Heading 3
Aditi Singh
Lifestyle
MAY 06, 2024
10 Toothsome Sweet Corn Recipes to Gorge On
It is made by mixing boiled sweet corn kernels with chopped onions, tomatoes, green chilies, and a sprinkle of chaat masala and lemon juice; a zesty and spicy snack
Sweet Corn Chaat
Images: freepik
It is a flavorful and fragrant rice dish option prepared by cooking basmati rice with sweet corn kernels, assorted vegetables, and aromatic spices
Sweet Corn Pulao
Images: freepik
A creamy curry made with a base of coconut milk and then cooked with sweet corn kernels, onions, garlic, ginger, and flavored with Indian spices. It is then served with thin chapatis
Sweet Corn Curry
Images: freepik
Crispy cutlets made by mixing mashed potatoes and sweet corn kernels; the amalgamation of soft potato and crunchy corn is indeed delicious!
Sweet Corn Cutlets
Images: freepik
A comforting, soothing, and simmering soup prepared by blending sweet corn kernels with vegetable broth, and then garnished with spring onions if preferred
Sweet Corn Soup
Images: freepik
Heard it for the first time? It is a delightful dessert made by simmering sweet corn kernels in milk until they soften, then is sweetened with sugar; it will surely become your favorite dessert!
Images: freepik
Sweet Corn Kheer
Brushed with butter and seasoned with salt and pepper, grilled sweetcorn is a classic summer treat that everybody craves
Grilled Sweet Corn
Images: freepik
Combine sweetcorn with diced tomatoes, onions, jalapenos, cilantro, and lime juice for a refreshing salsa, then devour as a side dish
Sweet Corn Salsa
Images: freepik
Sweet Corn and Bacon Risotto
Images: freepik
You can convert sweetcorn and crispy bacon to a creamy risotto for a comforting meal with a flavorful touch!
Mix sweetcorn kernels into a pancake batter for a savory twist on a breakfast favorite; it will indeed be a good start to the day
Sweet Corn Pancakes
Images: freepik
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.