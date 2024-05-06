Heading 3

Aditi Singh

Lifestyle 

MAY 06, 2024

10 Toothsome Sweet Corn Recipes to Gorge On

It is made by mixing boiled sweet corn kernels with chopped onions, tomatoes, green chilies, and a sprinkle of chaat masala and lemon juice; a zesty and spicy snack

Sweet Corn Chaat

Images: freepik

It is a flavorful and fragrant rice dish option prepared by cooking basmati rice with sweet corn kernels, assorted vegetables, and aromatic spices 

 Sweet Corn Pulao

Images: freepik

 A creamy curry made with a base of coconut milk and then cooked with sweet corn kernels, onions, garlic, ginger, and flavored with Indian spices. It is then served with thin chapatis 

Sweet Corn Curry

Images: freepik

Crispy cutlets made by mixing mashed potatoes and sweet corn kernels; the amalgamation of soft potato and crunchy corn is indeed delicious! 

Sweet Corn Cutlets

Images: freepik

A comforting, soothing, and simmering soup prepared by blending sweet corn kernels with vegetable broth, and then garnished with spring onions if preferred

 Sweet Corn Soup

Images: freepik

Heard it for the first time? It is a delightful dessert made by simmering sweet corn kernels in milk until they soften, then is sweetened with sugar; it will surely become your favorite dessert! 

Images: freepik

 Sweet Corn Kheer

Brushed with butter and seasoned with salt and pepper, grilled sweetcorn is a classic summer treat that everybody craves

Grilled Sweet Corn

Images: freepik

Combine sweetcorn with diced tomatoes, onions, jalapenos, cilantro, and lime juice for a refreshing salsa, then devour as a side dish

 Sweet Corn Salsa

Images: freepik

 Sweet Corn and Bacon Risotto

Images: freepik

 You can convert sweetcorn and crispy bacon to a creamy risotto for a comforting meal with a flavorful touch!

 Mix sweetcorn kernels into a pancake batter for a savory twist on a breakfast favorite; it will indeed be a good start to the day

Sweet Corn Pancakes

Images: freepik

