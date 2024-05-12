Heading 3
Priyanshi Shah
lifestyle
may 12, 2024
10 Tough Times quotes
“You need to spend time crawling alone through shadows to truly appreciate what it is to stand in the sun”
#1
Image: Freepik
“The human capacity for burden is like bamboo — far more flexible than you'd ever believe at first glance”
#2
Image: Freepik
“I can be changed by what happens to me. But I refuse to be reduced by it”
#3
Image: Freepik
“Tough times never last, but tough people do”
#4
Image: Freepik
“On the other side of a storm is the strength that comes from having navigated through it. Raise your sail and begin”
#5
Image: Freepik
"This is no time for ease and comfort. It is time to dare and endure"
Image: Freepik
#6
“We are all faced with a series of great opportunities brilliantly disguised as impossible situations”
#7
Image: Freepik
“I like to use the hard times in the past to motivate me today”
#8
Image: Freepik
“You can make heaven out of hell, or hell out of heaven. The choice is yours”
#9
Image: Freepik
“Tough times call for tougher decisions”
#10
Image: Freepik
