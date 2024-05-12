Heading 3

Priyanshi Shah

lifestyle 

may 12, 2024

10 Tough Times quotes

“You need to spend time crawling alone through shadows to truly appreciate what it is to stand in the sun”

#1

Image: Freepik

“The human capacity for burden is like bamboo — far more flexible than you'd ever believe at first glance” 

#2

Image: Freepik

“I can be changed by what happens to me. But I refuse to be reduced by it”

#3

Image: Freepik

“Tough times never last, but tough people do” 

#4

Image: Freepik

“On the other side of a storm is the strength that comes from having navigated through it. Raise your sail and begin”

#5

Image: Freepik

"This is no time for ease and comfort. It is time to dare and endure"

Image: Freepik

#6

“We are all faced with a series of great opportunities brilliantly disguised as impossible situations”

#7

Image: Freepik

“I like to use the hard times in the past to motivate me today”

#8

Image: Freepik

“You can make heaven out of hell, or hell out of heaven. The choice is yours”

#9

Image: Freepik

“Tough times call for tougher decisions” 

#10

Image: Freepik

