Heading 3
Priyanshi Shah
lifestyle
JANUARY 28, 2024
10 Toxic family quotes
"Some of the most poisonous people come disguised as family"
#1
Image: freepik
"A toxic family member can be worse than a poison in your life"
#2
Image: freepik
"Toxic people are like cancer, they will eat away at you until there's nothing left"
#3
Image: freepik
"Toxic family members can drain you emotionally and make you doubt your own worth"
#4
Image: freepik
"It's okay to distance yourself from toxic family members, even if it feels uncomfortable at first"
#5
Image: freepik
"Your mental health is more important than any toxic relationship, even if it's with family"
#6
Image: freepik
“You can't control anyone’s behavior, but you can regulate your reaction to it"
#7
Image: freepik
"People closest to us hurt us the most"
#8
Image: freepik
"A toxic family member can make you feel like you're the problem when in reality, it's their toxic behavior that's causing the issues"
#9
Image: freepik
"Family is supposed to be our safe haven, but sometimes it's the place where we find the deepest heartache"
#10
Image: freepik
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.