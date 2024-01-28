Heading 3

Priyanshi Shah

lifestyle

JANUARY 28, 2024

10 Toxic family quotes

"Some of the most poisonous people come disguised as family"

#1

Image: freepik

"A toxic family member can be worse than a poison in your life" 

#2

Image: freepik

"Toxic people are like cancer, they will eat away at you until there's nothing left"

#3

Image: freepik

"Toxic family members can drain you emotionally and make you doubt your own worth"

#4

Image: freepik

"It's okay to distance yourself from toxic family members, even if it feels uncomfortable at first" 

#5

Image: freepik

"Your mental health is more important than any toxic relationship, even if it's with family"

#6

Image: freepik

“You can't control anyone’s behavior, but you can regulate your reaction to it"

#7

Image: freepik

"People closest to us hurt us the most"

#8

Image: freepik

"A toxic family member can make you feel like you're the problem when in reality, it's their toxic behavior that's causing the issues"

#9

Image: freepik

"Family is supposed to be our safe haven, but sometimes it's the place where we find the deepest heartache"

#10

Image: freepik

