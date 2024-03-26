Heading 3

Mohit K Dixit

lifestyle 

March 26, 2024

10 traditional Chinese dishes to try

These are small bite-sized rounds stuffed with veggies or meat. Dimsums are the perfect steamed snack to delight those evening cravings

Dim Sums

Image Source: Pexels

It is made with the goodness of mushrooms, cabbage, carrot, and a spicy twist of red peppers or white pepper and sour with vinegar

Hot and Sour Soup

Image Source: Pexels

A fiery delight straight from the Sichuan region. It is loaded with pungent spices like brown pepper, red chilies, ginger, green chilies and white pepper

Schezwan Chilli Chicken

Image Source: Pexels

A crisp appetizer where shredded veggies are encased in thin sheets and then fried golden. Little munchies to prepare at home for a high tea menu or just a party starter, served with a tangy dip

Spring Rolls

Image Source: Pexels

Stir-fried tofu with rice, laced with flavourful spices and sauces, is a great main course dish to prepare at home. Serve with some fried rice to make a wholesome meal

Image Source: Pexels

Stir Fried Tofu With Rice 

The quintessential Indo-Chinese snack! Honey chili potato is what you'll find at every Chinese van in and around north India

Honey Chilli Potato

Image Source: Pexels

A kid's favorite, veg hakka noodles, is a great way to shove all the veggies down to your kid's plate. Just toss up all the veggies in a tangy mix of sauces, and you'll have a clear winner at the table!

Veg Hakka Noodles

Image Source: Pexels

A mix of hot and spicy flavors, vegetable man chow soup is packed with ginger, garlic, chilies, beans, and the goodness of carrots, mushrooms, and capsicums

Veg Manchow Soup

Image Source: Pexels

Mushroom Manchurians

Image Source: Pexels

Manchurians made of mushrooms are bathed in the classic hot and spicy Indo-Chinese flavors. So, if you are a fan of mushrooms, then this should definitely be a part of your recipe book 

This delicious chicken recipe can be enjoyed as a snack and as the main course, depending on your preferences

Salt and Pepper Chicken

Image Source: Pexels

