10 traditional Chinese dishes to try

These are small bite-sized rounds stuffed with veggies or meat. Dimsums are the perfect steamed snack to delight those evening cravings
Dim Sums
It is made with the goodness of mushrooms, cabbage, carrot, and a spicy twist of red peppers or white pepper and sour with vinegar
Hot and Sour Soup
A fiery delight straight from the Sichuan region. It is loaded with pungent spices like brown pepper, red chilies, ginger, green chilies and white pepper
Schezwan Chilli Chicken
A crisp appetizer where shredded veggies are encased in thin sheets and then fried golden. Little munchies to prepare at home for a high tea menu or just a party starter, served with a tangy dip
Spring Rolls
Stir-fried tofu with rice, laced with flavourful spices and sauces, is a great main course dish to prepare at home. Serve with some fried rice to make a wholesome meal
Stir Fried Tofu With Rice
The quintessential Indo-Chinese snack! Honey chili potato is what you'll find at every Chinese van in and around north India
Honey Chilli Potato
A kid's favorite, veg hakka noodles, is a great way to shove all the veggies down to your kid's plate. Just toss up all the veggies in a tangy mix of sauces, and you'll have a clear winner at the table!
Veg Hakka Noodles
A mix of hot and spicy flavors, vegetable man chow soup is packed with ginger, garlic, chilies, beans, and the goodness of carrots, mushrooms, and capsicums
Veg Manchow Soup
Mushroom Manchurians
Manchurians made of mushrooms are bathed in the classic hot and spicy Indo-Chinese flavors. So, if you are a fan of mushrooms, then this should definitely be a part of your recipe book
This delicious chicken recipe can be enjoyed as a snack and as the main course, depending on your preferences