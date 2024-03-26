Heading 3

Aditi Singh

March 26, 2024

10 traditional embroideries of India

Originating from West Bengal, Kantha embroidery features simple running stitches in intricate patterns, often depicting folklore and motifs

Kantha Embroidery

Image Source: Pexels

Hailing from Lucknow, Chikankari is known for its delicate white-on-white floral motifs, created using various stitches like backstitch and shadow work

Chikankari Embroidery

Image Source: Pexels

A vibrant embroidery from Punjab, Phulkari showcases colorful thread work in geometric patterns, often adorning shawls, dupattas, and garments

Phulkari Embroidery

Image Source: Pexels

A luxurious embroidery technique, Zardozi involves the use of metallic threads and embellishments to create intricate designs, popular in bridal wear and formal attire

Zardozi Embroidery

Image-Instagram@saraalikhan95

Known for its fine needlework, Kashmiri embroidery features intricate motifs like paisleys and flowers, often embroidered on shawls, sarees, and suits

Image Source: Pexels

Kashmiri Embroidery

Also known as Shisha embroidery, this style incorporates small mirrors or reflective elements into the design, originating from Gujarat and Rajasthan

Mirror Work Embroidery

Image Source: Pexels

A traditional Rajasthani craft, Gota Patti involves applying gold or silver ribbon onto fabric to create elaborate patterns, commonly seen in bridal and festive wear

Gota Patti Embroidery

Image Source: Pexels

Also known as Banjara embroidery, this style comes from the Lambani tribe of Karnataka and features vibrant colors, mirrors, and coins in its designs

Lambani Embroidery

Image Source: Pexels

Kasuti Embroidery

Image Source: Pexels

Hailing from Karnataka, Kasuti embroidery is characterized by intricate geometric patterns stitched with black silk thread on a white or cream-colored base fabric

Originating from Parsi culture, Gara embroidery features intricate motifs inspired by nature, birds, and flowers, typically done in vibrant colors on silk fabric

Gara Embroidery

Image Source: Pexels

Some images used are for representational purposes only 

Image Source: Pexels

