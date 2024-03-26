Heading 3
10 traditional embroideries of India
Originating from West Bengal, Kantha embroidery features simple running stitches in intricate patterns, often depicting folklore and motifs
Kantha Embroidery
Hailing from Lucknow, Chikankari is known for its delicate white-on-white floral motifs, created using various stitches like backstitch and shadow work
Chikankari Embroidery
A vibrant embroidery from Punjab, Phulkari showcases colorful thread work in geometric patterns, often adorning shawls, dupattas, and garments
Phulkari Embroidery
A luxurious embroidery technique, Zardozi involves the use of metallic threads and embellishments to create intricate designs, popular in bridal wear and formal attire
Zardozi Embroidery
Known for its fine needlework, Kashmiri embroidery features intricate motifs like paisleys and flowers, often embroidered on shawls, sarees, and suits
Kashmiri Embroidery
Also known as Shisha embroidery, this style incorporates small mirrors or reflective elements into the design, originating from Gujarat and Rajasthan
Mirror Work Embroidery
A traditional Rajasthani craft, Gota Patti involves applying gold or silver ribbon onto fabric to create elaborate patterns, commonly seen in bridal and festive wear
Gota Patti Embroidery
Also known as Banjara embroidery, this style comes from the Lambani tribe of Karnataka and features vibrant colors, mirrors, and coins in its designs
Lambani Embroidery
Kasuti Embroidery
Hailing from Karnataka, Kasuti embroidery is characterized by intricate geometric patterns stitched with black silk thread on a white or cream-colored base fabric
Originating from Parsi culture, Gara embroidery features intricate motifs inspired by nature, birds, and flowers, typically done in vibrant colors on silk fabric
Gara Embroidery
