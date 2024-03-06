Heading 3
Priyanshi Shah
Travel
MARCH 06, 2024
10 Traditional foods of Italy
Italy’s iconic dish with a rich history, has fresh and simple ingredients like tomato sauce, mozzarella, and basil
Pizza
Image Source: Freepik
Famous T-bone beef steak cooked to perfection, making it a soft spot for many Italians
Fiorentina Steak
Image Source: Freepik
Fried rice balls filled with ragu or tomato sauce, mozzarella, and Arborio rice, a delightful treat available in Roman and Sicilian variations
Arancini
Image Source: Freepik
Over-baked Italian bread with herb toppings and olive oil, known by different names in various regions like schiacciata and strazzata
Focaccia
Image Source: Freepik
Bone-in veal shank slowly cooked with meat stock, veggies, and white wine, a luxurious and flavorful meat dish
Ossobuco
Image Source: Freepik
Layered pasta dish from Naples with meat, cheese, and tomato sauce, is either made in traditional or vegetarian versions
Lasagna
Image Source: Freepik
Delicious pasta with cheese, eggs, and bacon-like guanciale, a special Italian recipe without cream or milk
Spaghetti alla Carbonara
Image Source: Freepik
Lombardian rice dish with Arborio or Carnaroli rice, often made with saffron, beef or chicken stock, cheese and lard
Risotto
Image Source: Freepik
Highly aromatic fungi found in Piedmont and Umbria, adding a special fragrance to dishes with white and black truffles being among the world’s most expensive foods
Truffles
Image Source: Freepik
Italy’s version of ice cream has less fat and strong flavors, with a smooth texture, making it a refreshing treat to be enjoyed all year along
Gelato
Image Source: Freepik
