Heading 3

Priyanshi Shah

Travel

MARCH 06, 2024

10 Traditional foods of Italy

Italy’s iconic dish with a rich history, has fresh and simple ingredients like tomato sauce, mozzarella, and basil

Pizza

Image Source: Freepik

Famous T-bone beef steak cooked to perfection, making it a soft spot for many Italians

Fiorentina Steak

Image Source: Freepik

Fried rice balls filled with ragu or tomato sauce, mozzarella, and Arborio rice, a delightful treat available in Roman and Sicilian variations

Arancini

Image Source: Freepik

Over-baked Italian bread with herb toppings and olive oil, known by different names in various regions like schiacciata and strazzata

Focaccia

Image Source: Freepik

Bone-in veal shank slowly cooked with meat stock, veggies, and white wine, a luxurious and flavorful meat dish

Ossobuco

Image Source: Freepik

Layered pasta dish from Naples with meat, cheese, and tomato sauce, is either made in traditional or vegetarian versions

Lasagna

Image Source: Freepik

Delicious pasta with cheese, eggs, and bacon-like guanciale, a special Italian recipe without cream or milk

Spaghetti alla Carbonara

Image Source: Freepik

Lombardian rice dish with Arborio or Carnaroli rice, often made with saffron, beef or chicken stock, cheese and lard 

Risotto

Image Source: Freepik

Highly aromatic fungi found in Piedmont and Umbria, adding a special fragrance to dishes with white and black truffles being among the world’s most expensive foods

Truffles

Image Source: Freepik

Italy’s version of ice cream has less fat and strong flavors, with a smooth texture, making it a refreshing treat to be enjoyed all year along

Gelato

Image Source: Freepik

