Heading 3
Jiya Surana
lifestyle
APRIL 11, 2024
10 traditional Indian Sharbats
A refreshing drink made with cumin, tamarind, lemon, mint, and spices. It aids digestion and is a healthy addition to your summer menu
Jaljeera
Image Source: shutterstock
This refreshing drink from the coastal regions, is a natural coolant rich in Vitamin C. Enjoy its tangy flavor and cooling effects to stay refreshed this summer
Kokum Sharbat
Image Source: shutterstock
Experience the cooling essence of vetiver roots in this traditional summer drink. Known for its refreshing taste and health benefits, khus sharbat is a must-try in the summer
Khus sharbat
Image Source: shutterstock
This refreshing sour drink made from unripe green mangoes is a summer staple. It keeps you hydrated and prevents heat exhaustion
Aam Panna
Image Source: shutterstock
Shikanji is a revamped version of lemonade made with lemon juice, water, and sugar and flavored with spices like roasted cumin powder, black salt, and mint leaves
Image Source: shutterstock
Shikanji
A South Indian drink made with jaggery, lemon juice, ginger, and spices. It's associated with festivals and a nutritious way to stay hydrated in summer
Panagam
Image Source: shutterstock
A South Indian drink made by boiling Nannari roots with sugar, water, and lemon juice. A traditional remedy for beating the heat believed to have medicinal properties
Nannari
Image Source: shutterstock
Variyali
Image Source: shutterstock
Refreshing fennel seed sharbat is particularly popular in Gujarat. It offers a cool and tangy flavor, perfect for beating the heat
Kanji
Image Source: shutterstock
A North Indian drink made with carrots, mustard, and salt, sometimes with beetroots
Indulge in the sweet and tangy flavor of wood apple juice, a summer favorite beverage packed with nutrients
Bael ka sharbat
Image Source: shutterstock
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.