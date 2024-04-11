Heading 3

Jiya Surana

lifestyle 

APRIL 11, 2024

10 traditional Indian Sharbats

A refreshing drink made with cumin, tamarind, lemon, mint, and spices. It aids digestion and is a healthy addition to your summer menu

Jaljeera

Image Source: shutterstock

This refreshing drink from the coastal regions, is a natural coolant rich in Vitamin C. Enjoy its tangy flavor and cooling effects to stay refreshed this summer

Kokum Sharbat

Image Source: shutterstock

Experience the cooling essence of vetiver roots in this traditional summer drink. Known for its refreshing taste and health benefits, khus sharbat is a must-try in the summer

Khus sharbat

Image Source: shutterstock

This refreshing sour drink made from unripe green mangoes is a summer staple. It keeps you hydrated and prevents heat exhaustion

Aam Panna

Image Source: shutterstock

Shikanji is a revamped version of lemonade made with lemon juice, water, and sugar and flavored with spices like roasted cumin powder, black salt, and mint leaves

Image Source: shutterstock

Shikanji 

A South Indian drink made with jaggery, lemon juice, ginger, and spices. It's associated with festivals and a nutritious way to stay hydrated in summer

Panagam 

Image Source: shutterstock

A South Indian drink made by boiling Nannari roots with sugar, water, and lemon juice. A traditional remedy for beating the heat believed to have medicinal properties

Nannari 

Image Source: shutterstock

Variyali 

Image Source: shutterstock

Refreshing fennel seed sharbat is particularly popular in Gujarat. It offers a cool and tangy flavor, perfect for beating the heat

Kanji 

Image Source: shutterstock

A North Indian drink made with carrots, mustard, and salt, sometimes with beetroots 

Indulge in the sweet and tangy flavor of wood apple juice, a summer favorite beverage packed with nutrients

Bael ka sharbat 

Image Source: shutterstock

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here