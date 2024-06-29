Heading 3
Sanjukta Choudhury
lifestyle
june 29, 2024
10 Traditional Kashmiri Desserts You Can't Miss
A traditional Kashmiri dessert made with dry fruits, paneer, and spices, sweetened with sugar and honey
Shufta
Image Source: Freepik
A creamy dessert made with grated apples, milk, sugar, and flavored with cardamom, often garnished with nuts
Apple Kheer
Image Source: Freepik
Sweet rice dish cooked with ghee, sugar, saffron, and an assortment of dried fruits like almonds, cashews, and raisins
Modur Pulao
Image Source: Freepik
A luxurious variation of phirni, infused with saffron and pistachios, offering a rich and aromatic treat
Kesar Pista Phirni
Image Source: Freepik
A type of traditional Kashmiri bread, sweetened with sugar and flavored with cardamom, often enjoyed with tea
Image Source: Freepik
Lyde
A deep-fried, sweet pastry made from flour and sugar, often flavored with cardamom and garnished with sesame seeds
Basrakh
Image Source: Freepik
Also known as Sheer Khurma, this rich dessert is made with milk, vermicelli, dates, and nuts, flavored with cardamom and saffron
Seemni
Image Source: Freepik
Sweet, fried bread prepared during special occasions, made with flour, ghee, sugar, and flavored with cardamom
Roth
Image Source: Freepik
Tosha
Image Source: Freepik
A traditional Kashmiri sweet made from flour, sugar, and ghee, shaped into small balls and deep-fried until golden
A special saffron-flavored creamy dessert made of semolina (suji), enriched with milk, sugar, and dry fruits, offering a distinct Kashmiri flavor
Kong Phirin
Image Source: Freepik
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.