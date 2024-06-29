Heading 3

Sanjukta Choudhury

lifestyle 

june 29, 2024

10 Traditional Kashmiri Desserts You Can't Miss

A traditional Kashmiri dessert made with dry fruits, paneer, and spices, sweetened with sugar and honey

Shufta

Image Source: Freepik

A creamy dessert made with grated apples, milk, sugar, and flavored with cardamom, often garnished with nuts

Apple Kheer

Image Source: Freepik

Sweet rice dish cooked with ghee, sugar, saffron, and an assortment of dried fruits like almonds, cashews, and raisins

Modur Pulao

Image Source: Freepik

A luxurious variation of phirni, infused with saffron and pistachios, offering a rich and aromatic treat

Kesar Pista Phirni

Image Source: Freepik

A type of traditional Kashmiri bread, sweetened with sugar and flavored with cardamom, often enjoyed with tea

Image Source: Freepik

Lyde

A deep-fried, sweet pastry made from flour and sugar, often flavored with cardamom and garnished with sesame seeds

Basrakh

Image Source: Freepik

Also known as Sheer Khurma, this rich dessert is made with milk, vermicelli, dates, and nuts, flavored with cardamom and saffron

Seemni

Image Source: Freepik

Sweet, fried bread prepared during special occasions, made with flour, ghee, sugar, and flavored with cardamom

Roth

Image Source: Freepik

Tosha

Image Source: Freepik

A traditional Kashmiri sweet made from flour, sugar, and ghee, shaped into small balls and deep-fried until golden

A special saffron-flavored creamy dessert made of semolina (suji), enriched with milk, sugar, and dry fruits, offering a distinct Kashmiri flavor

Kong Phirin

Image Source: Freepik

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here