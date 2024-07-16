Heading 3
Sanjukta Choudhury
lifestyle
july 16, 2024
10 traditional Korean dishes you need to try
A traditional fermented vegetable dish, typically made from napa cabbage and Korean radishes, seasoned with a variety of spice mixtures
Kimchi
Image: Freepik
Bibimbap is a colorful assortment of vegetables and meat with rice, topped with a fried egg, mixed with gochujang (Korean red chili paste)
Bibimbap
Image: Freepik
Japchae consists of stir-fried glass noodles made from sweet potatoes, combined with vegetables, and meat, and seasoned with soy sauce and sesame oil
Japchae
Image: Freepik
Samgyeopsal is a dish consisting of grilled pork belly, wrapped in lettuce leaves, seasoned with garlic, green onions, and ssamjang (a thick, spicy paste)
Samgyeopsal
Image: Freepik
Tteokbokki is a popular South Korean street food made from soft rice cakes cooked in a sweet and spicy gochujang sauce
Tteokbokki
Image: Freepik
Pajeon is a savory pancake made from a batter of scallions, eggs, vegetables, and meat
Image: Freepik
Pajeon
A staple in Korea, Kimchi Jjigae is a type of Korean stew prepared with Kimchi, tofu, vegetables, meat, and gochujang
Kimchi Jjigae
Image: Freepik
Gimbap is a Korean dish made with cooked rice, vegetables, eggs, and meat, rolled in gim (dried seaweed) and served in bite-sized pieces
Gimbap
Image: Freepik
Dak Galbi is a spicy stir-fried chicken dish, cooked with cabbage, sweet potatoes, and tteok (rice cakes) in a gochujang-based sauce
Dak Galbi
Image: Freepik
Hotteok is a type of sweet Korean pancake filled with a mixture of honey, brown sugar, peanuts, and cinnamon
Hotteok
Image: Freepik
