10 traditional Korean dishes you need to try

A traditional fermented vegetable dish, typically made from napa cabbage and Korean radishes, seasoned with a variety of spice mixtures

Kimchi

Image: Freepik

Bibimbap is a colorful assortment of vegetables and meat with rice, topped with a fried egg, mixed with gochujang (Korean red chili paste)

Bibimbap

Image: Freepik

Japchae consists of stir-fried glass noodles made from sweet potatoes, combined with vegetables, and meat, and seasoned with soy sauce and sesame oil

Japchae

Image: Freepik

Samgyeopsal is a dish consisting of grilled pork belly, wrapped in lettuce leaves, seasoned with garlic, green onions, and ssamjang (a thick, spicy paste)

Samgyeopsal

Image: Freepik

Tteokbokki is a popular South Korean street food made from soft rice cakes cooked in a sweet and spicy gochujang sauce

Tteokbokki

Image: Freepik

Pajeon is a savory pancake made from a batter of scallions, eggs, vegetables, and meat 

Image: Freepik

Pajeon

A staple in Korea, Kimchi Jjigae is a type of Korean stew prepared with Kimchi, tofu, vegetables, meat, and gochujang

Kimchi Jjigae

Image: Freepik

Gimbap is a Korean dish made with cooked rice, vegetables, eggs, and meat, rolled in gim (dried seaweed) and served in bite-sized pieces

Gimbap

Image: Freepik

Dak Galbi is a spicy stir-fried chicken dish, cooked with cabbage, sweet potatoes, and tteok (rice cakes) in a gochujang-based sauce

Dak Galbi

Image: Freepik

Hotteok is a type of sweet Korean pancake filled with a mixture of honey, brown sugar, peanuts, and cinnamon

Hotteok

Image: Freepik

