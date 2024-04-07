Heading 3
Aditi Singh
APRIL 07, 2024
10 traits of A Pessimistic Person
They get annoyed easily especially with people who have a positive outlook towards life
Annoyance
Image Source: Pexels
you don’t pursue things you dream for; you grumble later about missing your opportunities
Lack of determination
Image Source: Pexels
When life tests them constantly, they tend to turn towards negativity and anticipate bad consequences
Expecting the worst possible scenario
Image Source: Pexels
There is always a doubt in their head regarding their success, other people’s intentions and life in general
Doubtful
Image Source: Pexels
They always focus on the problem rather than the solution and their cribbing never ends
Image Source: Pexels
Problem inclined approach
They dwell too much on past events and tend to analyse it aggressively instead of enjoying the present
Focus on Past
Image Source: Pexels
They tend to run away from changes and therefore prefer to stick to their monotonous routines
Fear of Change
Image Source: Pexels
These people tend to be self critical and doubt their capabilities to succeed
Self doubt
Image Source: Pexels
Emotional ignorance
Image Source: Pexels
Pessimists ignore their feelings, which after a point of time turns them into extremely bitter people
Optimism in life is necessary, let’s choose to be positive and celebrate small victories!
Image Source: Pexels
