Heading 3

Aditi Singh

lifestyle 

APRIL 07, 2024

10 traits of A Pessimistic Person 

They get annoyed easily especially with people who have a positive outlook towards life

Annoyance 

Image Source: Pexels

 you don’t pursue things you dream for; you grumble later about missing your opportunities 

 Lack of determination 

Image Source: Pexels

When life tests them constantly, they tend to turn towards negativity and anticipate bad consequences 

Expecting the worst possible scenario

Image Source: Pexels

There is always a doubt in their head regarding their success, other people’s intentions and life in general

Doubtful

Image Source: Pexels

They always focus on the problem rather than the solution and their cribbing never ends 

Image Source: Pexels

Problem inclined approach

They dwell too much on past events and tend to analyse it aggressively instead of enjoying the present 

Focus on Past

Image Source: Pexels

They tend to run away from changes and therefore prefer to stick to their monotonous routines 

Fear of Change

Image Source: Pexels

These people tend to be self critical and doubt their capabilities to succeed 

Self doubt

Image Source: Pexels

Emotional ignorance

Image Source: Pexels

Pessimists ignore their feelings, which after a point of time turns them into extremely bitter people

Optimism in life is necessary, let’s choose to be positive and celebrate small victories! 

Image Source: Pexels

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here