Jiya Surana 

lifestyle 

APRIL 20, 2024

 10 Traits of An Attractive Personality

A funny sense of humor

#1

Image: Kiara Advani's Instagram 

Responsibility for own decisions and actions

#2

Image: Khushi Kapoor Instagram 

Taking care of your health with proper food, exercise and managing your expenses well

#3

Image: Janhvi Kapoor's Instagram 

Doing something nice for a stranger you meet that might make their day

#4

Image: Sara Ali Khan's Instagram 

Staying calm when someone yells at you; hear them out first

Image: Tara Sutaria Instagram 

#5

Learning from people who are smarter and not letting your ego interfere

#6

Image: Shilpa Shetty Instagram 

Forgive people for their mistakes and limit their access to your life

#7

Image: Elli AvrRam Instagram 

#8

Image: Shraddha Kapoor Instagram

Self-awareness and self-reflection with proper actions

#9

Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram 

Taking care of your parents, family, and loved ones

#10

Image: Ananya Panday Instagram 

Being loyal and trustworthy in any relationship

