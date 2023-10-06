Heading 3

Ishita Gupta

lifestyle

OCTOBER 06, 2023

10 traits of Aquarius men you might have missed

An Aquarius man can ask you multiple questions to clear his mind for his childlike inquisitiveness

Curious

Image: Tom Hiddleston’s Instagram

He has a tremendous quality of always thinking out of the box

Innovative

Image: The Weeknd’s Instagram

Aquarius men have an incredible quality of being positive and cheerful during the toughest period of their lives

Optimistic

Image: Abhishek Bachchan’s Instagram

It is quite hard to analyse the steps an Aquarius man can take due to his impulsive and spontaneous nature

Unpredictable

Image: Sushant Singh Rajput's Instagram

One of the standard attribute of Aquarius men are they can easily blend into any kind of environment in just a few minutes

Adaptable

Image: Varun Sharma's Instagram

Despite being a strong minded individual, he prioritises his own views ahead of others which can make him quite stubborn sometimes

Stubborn

Image: Angad Bedi's Instagram

He comes across as extremely calculative in terms of taking any decisions in his life 

Analytical

Image: Harry Styles’s Instagram

An Aquarius man unhesitantly took stand for the truth 

Rebellious 

Image: Shreyas Talpade's Instagram

Freedom is his one greatest desire as it isn’t easy to bond him with attachment 

Independent

Image: Bobby Deol's Instagram

Aquarius men are known to be blessed with an immaculate intellect 

Intellectual

Image: Getty

