Ishita Gupta
lifestyle
OCTOBER 06, 2023
10 traits of Aquarius women you must know
Aquarius women are the most unfiltered person you can ever met
Honest
Image: Shruti Hassan's Instagram
It's quite hard to figure out what's going on in her mind
Reserved
Image: Getty
For the yearning of enhancing her proficiency and knowledge, a Aquarius woman can be quite unpredictable sometimes
Spontaneous
Image: Amy Jackson's Instagram
Aquarius women can be recognized by their incredible ability of belding into any environment Passionate
Sociable
Image: Preity Zinta’s Instagram
She has an immense sense of responsibility and discipline which makes her a reliable person
Trustworthy
Image: Rosé’sInstagram
An Aquarius woman doesn't make any decision without analysing it logically
Practical
Image: Kerry Washington’s Instagram
Despite showing a cold nature in front of everyone, she is emotionally vulnerable
Sentimental
Image: Jennifer Aniston’s Instagram
Aquarius women also prioritise others needs and benefit ahead of their own
Altruistic
Image: Shakira’s Instagram
Never losing hope even in the toughest period of her life is an Aquarius woman's ideal trait
Encouraging
Image: Oprah Winfrey’s Instagram
She tends to have an extremely resourceful mind
Creative
Image: Megan Thee Stallion’s Instagram
