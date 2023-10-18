Heading 3

Ishita Gupta

lifestyle

OCTOBER 18, 2023

10 traits of Aries men you should know 

Aries men can unhesitantly take the most risky decisions of their life

Fearless

Image Source: Ram Charan's Instagram

When his stubborn side takes over, he can be extremely ruthless and fierce

Aggressive

Image Source: Lil Nas X's Instagram

We bet you can't find a more devoted and passionate lover than Aries men 

Devoted lovers

Image Source: Kajol's Instagram

Arien Men are known for being brutally honest regarding their opinions 

Bold

Image Source: Arshad Warsi's Instagram

He tends to possess enormous energy and enthusiasm 

Energetic

Image Source: Asa Butterfield's Instagram

An Aries man hates to think twice before making any decision

Spontaneous

Image Source: Kapil Sharma's Instagram

You might witness countless unpredictable changes in the attitude of an Aries man

Moody

Image Source: Pedro Pascal's Instagram

He is known to be the epitome of hope and positivity 

Positive

Image Source: Elton John's Instagram

Arien men are genius in terms of making neutral and fearless judgments 

Born-leaders

Image Source: Jackie Chan's Instagram

He prioritizes his own needs and comfort  ahead of others

Self-centered

Image Source: Armaan Kohli's Instagram

