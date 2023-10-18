Heading 3
Ishita Gupta
lifestyle
OCTOBER 18, 2023
10 traits of Aries men you should know
Aries men can unhesitantly take the most risky decisions of their life
Fearless
Image Source: Ram Charan's Instagram
When his stubborn side takes over, he can be extremely ruthless and fierce
Aggressive
Image Source: Lil Nas X's Instagram
We bet you can't find a more devoted and passionate lover than Aries men
Devoted lovers
Image Source: Kajol's Instagram
Arien Men are known for being brutally honest regarding their opinions
Bold
Image Source: Arshad Warsi's Instagram
He tends to possess enormous energy and enthusiasm
Energetic
Image Source: Asa Butterfield's Instagram
An Aries man hates to think twice before making any decision
Spontaneous
Image Source: Kapil Sharma's Instagram
You might witness countless unpredictable changes in the attitude of an Aries man
Moody
Image Source: Pedro Pascal's Instagram
He is known to be the epitome of hope and positivity
Positive
Image Source: Elton John's Instagram
Arien men are genius in terms of making neutral and fearless judgments
Born-leaders
Image Source: Jackie Chan's Instagram
He prioritizes his own needs and comfort ahead of others
Self-centered
Image Source: Armaan Kohli's Instagram
