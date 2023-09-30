Heading 3

Ishita Gupta 

lifestyle

SPETEMBER 30, 2023

10 traits of Cancer women

A terrific mental strength allows her to overcome any hardships with a beautiful smile 

Resilient

Image: Priyanka Chopra's  Instagram

It's quite hard to find more loyal and devoted women than Cancerians. She unhesitantly overlooks her own needs to prioritize others 

Faithful 

Image: Katrina Kaif's Instagram

Cancer women possess immense vulnerability in terms of emotional capacity 

Sensitive

Image: Selena Gomez's Instagram

A Cancer woman is known for her ability to effectively adjust in any situation 

Adaptive

Image: Bhumi Pednekar's  Instagram

She fails to efficiently handle emotions for her sensitive side 

Moody

Image: Sofía Vergara's Instagram

In terms of making decisions, she tends to have a stronger dependency on intuition than any logic

Intuitive

Image: Evelyn Sharma's Instagram

Cancerians are the most reliable women you can ever meet 

Trustworthy

Image: Lindsay Lohan's Instagram

Cancer women think too much even about the small unnecessary things 

Overthinking

Image: Kholé Kardashian's Instagram

She has the quality to light up the atmosphere with her charm and charisma 

Charming

Image: Ariana Grande's Instagram

A Cancerian woman mostly doesn't like to open up about her feelings 

Secretive

Image: Selena Gomez's Instagram

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here