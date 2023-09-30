Heading 3
Ishita Gupta
lifestyle
SPETEMBER 30, 2023
10 traits of Cancer women
A terrific mental strength allows her to overcome any hardships with a beautiful smile
Resilient
Image: Priyanka Chopra's Instagram
It's quite hard to find more loyal and devoted women than Cancerians. She unhesitantly overlooks her own needs to prioritize others
Faithful
Image: Katrina Kaif's Instagram
Cancer women possess immense vulnerability in terms of emotional capacity
Sensitive
Image: Selena Gomez's Instagram
A Cancer woman is known for her ability to effectively adjust in any situation
Adaptive
Image: Bhumi Pednekar's Instagram
She fails to efficiently handle emotions for her sensitive side
Moody
Image: Sofía Vergara's Instagram
In terms of making decisions, she tends to have a stronger dependency on intuition than any logic
Intuitive
Image: Evelyn Sharma's Instagram
Cancerians are the most reliable women you can ever meet
Trustworthy
Image: Lindsay Lohan's Instagram
Cancer women think too much even about the small unnecessary things
Overthinking
Image: Kholé Kardashian's Instagram
She has the quality to light up the atmosphere with her charm and charisma
Charming
Image: Ariana Grande's Instagram
A Cancerian woman mostly doesn't like to open up about her feelings
Secretive
Image: Selena Gomez's Instagram
