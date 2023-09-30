Heading 3
Ishita Gupta
lifestyle
OCTOBER 02, 2023
10 traits of Capricorn men
It's quite difficult to break the peace of mind of a Capricorn men
Clam
Image: Sidharth Malhotra's Instagram
He is never afraid of taking any responsibility and fulfilling his every duty with equal devotion
Responsible
Image: Irina Shyak's Instagram
A Capricorn man always displays his true side in front of others
Modest
Image: Zayn Malik's Instagram
One of the standard quality of the Capricorn men are they never consider anything reliable without being hundred percent sure
Fact-checker
Image: Farhan Akhtar's Instagram
Despite being serious and ration, Capricorns are the most playful and humorous men you can ever meet
Prankish
Image: Getty
Accountability is his biggest preference thus he unhesitantly motivates and guides everyone around him
Team player
Image: John Legend's Instagram
He can fearlessly take any decision without thinking twice
Daring
Image: Hrithik Roshan's Instagram
Capricorn men always seem to value logic and reason over emotion
Rational
Image: Timothée Chalamet's Instagram
He is immensely devoted and passionate about his workfile and can go to any level to benefit his career
Workaholic
Image: Salman Khan's Instagram
A capricorn man tends to have a great intellectual mind
Intellectual
Image: Irrfan Khan's Instagram
