Ishita Gupta 

lifestyle

OCTOBER 02, 2023

10 traits of Capricorn men

It's quite difficult to break the peace of mind of a Capricorn men

Clam

Image: Sidharth Malhotra's Instagram

He is never afraid of taking any responsibility and fulfilling his every duty with equal devotion

Responsible

Image:  Irina Shyak's Instagram

A Capricorn man always displays his true side in front of others

Modest

Image: Zayn Malik's Instagram 

One of the standard quality of the Capricorn men are they never consider anything reliable without being hundred percent sure 

Fact-checker

Image: Farhan Akhtar's Instagram

Despite being serious and ration, Capricorns are the most playful and humorous men you can ever meet

Prankish

Image: Getty

Accountability is his biggest preference thus he unhesitantly motivates and guides everyone around him

Team player

Image: John Legend's Instagram

He can fearlessly take any decision without thinking twice

Daring

Image:  Hrithik Roshan's Instagram

Capricorn men always seem to value logic and reason over emotion

Rational 

Image: Timothée Chalamet's Instagram

He is immensely devoted and passionate about his workfile and can go to any level to benefit his career

Workaholic

Image: Salman Khan's Instagram

A capricorn man tends to have a great intellectual mind 

Intellectual 

Image: Irrfan Khan's Instagram 

