Ishita Gupta 

OCTOBER 02, 2023

10 traits of Capricorn women

Capricorns are the most honest and reliable women you can ever meet

Honest

Image: Vidya Balan's  Instagram

She comes across to be remarkably disciplined in her life 

Disciplined

Image: Bipasha Basu's  Instagram

One of the ideal features of a Capricorn woman is she can't disregard their work under any circumstances 

Persistent

Image:  Nina Dobrev's Instagram

Capricorn women tends to be incredibly motivated and self-assured in all of their endeavors 

Motivated

Image: Prince and Princess of Wales's Instagram

We bet you can't find more confident women than the Capricorns

Confident

Image: Twinkle Khanna's Instagram

She is incredibly devoted and dedicated to her professional life 

Ambitious

Image:  Deepika Padukone's Instagram

It's quite hard to win the trust of a Capricorn women 

Suspicious 

Image: Dolly Parton's Instagram 

Being an earth sign, Capricorn women have the remarkable quality of bringing in the most out of any situation 

Resourceful

Image: Michelle Obama'sInstagram

Capricorn women are known to be extremely spontaneous in case of making a decision 

Impulsive 

Image: Ellen DeGeneres's Instagram

Having great quality of adaptability she can easily blend with any group of people setting aside her pride

No-ego

Image: Meghan Trainor's Instagram

