Heading 3

 Nanditha Gururaj

Lifestyle

JULY 31, 2023

10 traits of confident people

Confident people are more self-aware. This is because they are not afraid to discover things about themselves

Self-aware

Confident people tend to be courageous. When you believe in yourself, you tend to be less fearful

Courageous 

Confident people are humble. Humility is the act of seeing yourself and your accomplishments modestly

Humble

Confident people tend to be more willing to take risks than others who struggle with confidence

Risk-Takers

Own their mistakes

Confident people are the ones who have no problem taking responsibility for their own mistakes

Responsible

Confident people are good with responsibilities and handling tasks assigned to them

People who are confident do not have problems advocating for themselves regarding their wants/needs

Speak up

When you are confident, your perspective on things tends to be more optimistic

Optimistic 

Easy-going

Lack of confidence can make you uptight and on edge as you are constantly questioning your decisions

Confident people do not pass judgment on people because they know that they don't need to bring down others to feel good about themselves 

No judgment

