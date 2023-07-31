Heading 3
Nanditha Gururaj
Lifestyle
JULY 31, 2023
10 traits of confident people
Confident people are more self-aware. This is because they are not afraid to discover things about themselves
Self-aware
Confident people tend to be courageous. When you believe in yourself, you tend to be less fearful
Courageous
Confident people are humble. Humility is the act of seeing yourself and your accomplishments modestly
Humble
Confident people tend to be more willing to take risks than others who struggle with confidence
Risk-Takers
Own their mistakes
Confident people are the ones who have no problem taking responsibility for their own mistakes
Responsible
Confident people are good with responsibilities and handling tasks assigned to them
People who are confident do not have problems advocating for themselves regarding their wants/needs
Speak up
When you are confident, your perspective on things tends to be more optimistic
Optimistic
Easy-going
Lack of confidence can make you uptight and on edge as you are constantly questioning your decisions
Confident people do not pass judgment on people because they know that they don't need to bring down others to feel good about themselves
No judgment
