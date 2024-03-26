Heading 3

Aditi Singh

lifestyle 

March 26, 2024

10 traits of Greedy People

Greedy individuals prioritize their own interests and desires over those of others

Selfishness

Image Source: Pexels

They often disregard the needs and feelings of others in pursuit of their own gain

Lack of Empathy

Image Source: Pexels

Greedy people are insatiable; no matter how much they have, they always want more

Never Satisfied

Image Source: Pexels

They may exploit or take advantage of others to fulfill their desires

Exploitative Behavior

Image Source: Pexels

Greedy individuals tend to hoard resources, whether it's money, possessions, or opportunities, without regard for others' needs

Image Source: Pexels

Hoarding

They view life as a zero-sum game, where their gain is someone else's loss, fostering a competitive mindset

Competitive Nature

Image Source: Pexels

Greed often drives individuals to take excessive risks to achieve their goals, sometimes leading to unethical or illegal behavior

Risk-taking

Image Source: Pexels

Greedy people often equate their self-worth with material possessions and wealth accumulation

Materialism

Image Source: Pexels

Envy and Jealousy

Image Source: Pexels

They may resent others who have more or are more successful, fueling their desire for even greater wealth or power

Greedy individuals may prioritize immediate gratification over long-term consequences, leading to impulsive and shortsighted decision-making

Short-term Thinking

Image Source: Pexels

