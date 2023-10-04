Heading 3

Ishita Gupta

lifestyle

OCTOBER 04, 2023

10 traits of Leo man you didn’t know 

Being extremely self-centered, nothing can make a Leo man happier than freedom

Independent

Image source:  Kareena Kapoor Khan's Instagram

He fearlessly makes his own decisions and always abides by it

Courageous

Image Source: Jennifer Lopez's Instagram

It's quite difficult to find more self-assured men than the Leos

Self-confident

Image Source: Shawn Mendes's

For his generous and compassionate nature, he is always there to help anyone in trouble

Big heart

Image Source: Jason Momoa's

Leo men can be easily affected if anything hasn't been done flawlessly

Perfectionist

Image Source:Randeep Hooda's Instagram

Having immense charm, enthusiasm, and intellect, he is wonderful to guide the people in distress

Perfect role model

Image Source:Barack Obama's

He tends to manipulate and control others to do things in his way

Manipulative

Image source: Dhanush's Instagram

Despite having a manipulative and controlling side, Leo men adore the people they love

Affectionate

Image Source: Chris Hemsworth's Instagram

The intense longing for perfection can make him quite stubborn sometimes

Stubborn

Image Source: Joe Jonas's Instagram

A Leo man's ego can make him bossy and dominating

Egoistic

Image source: Sanjay Dutt's Instagram

