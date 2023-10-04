Heading 3
Ishita Gupta
lifestyle
OCTOBER 04, 2023
10 traits of Leo man you didn’t know
Being extremely self-centered, nothing can make a Leo man happier than freedom
Independent
Image source: Kareena Kapoor Khan's Instagram
He fearlessly makes his own decisions and always abides by it
Courageous
Image Source: Jennifer Lopez's Instagram
It's quite difficult to find more self-assured men than the Leos
Self-confident
Image Source: Shawn Mendes's
For his generous and compassionate nature, he is always there to help anyone in trouble
Big heart
Image Source: Jason Momoa's
Leo men can be easily affected if anything hasn't been done flawlessly
Perfectionist
Image Source:Randeep Hooda's Instagram
Having immense charm, enthusiasm, and intellect, he is wonderful to guide the people in distress
Perfect role model
Image Source:Barack Obama's
He tends to manipulate and control others to do things in his way
Manipulative
Image source: Dhanush's Instagram
Despite having a manipulative and controlling side, Leo men adore the people they love
Affectionate
Image Source: Chris Hemsworth's Instagram
The intense longing for perfection can make him quite stubborn sometimes
Stubborn
Image Source: Joe Jonas's Instagram
A Leo man's ego can make him bossy and dominating
Egoistic
Image source: Sanjay Dutt's Instagram
