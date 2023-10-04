Heading 3

Ishita Gupta

lifestyle

OCTOBER 04, 2023

10 traits of Leo women you might have missed

She can be extremely bold and ferocious to make things work her way

Fierce

Image Source: Kylie Jenner's Instagram

Leo women are known for always showing their immense generosity and compassion to others

Generous

Image source: Sara Ali Khan's Instagram

We bet you can't find more courageous and confident women than the Leos

Confident

Image Source: Jennifer Lopez's Instagram

Honesty is one of the ideal qualities of Leo women

Honest

Image Source: Demi Lovato's Instagram

She comes across as incredibly creative and resourceful

Creative

Image Source: Madonna's Instagram

A Leo woman loves to do things in her way which can make her quite controlling and dominating

Dominating

Image source: Taapsee Pannu's Instagram

Born with a fearless and confident nature, she has the natural ability to be influential 

Born Leader

Image source: Kriti Sanon's Instagram

She loves to be the center of focus anywhere she goes

Attention-seeker

Image Source: Getty Images

A Leo woman invariably fights for her loved ones without thinking twice

Loyal

Image source: Kajol's Instagram

Leo women are born to captivate others with their inborn charm and charisma

Charismatic

Image Source: Dua Lipa's Instagram

