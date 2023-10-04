Heading 3
Ishita Gupta
lifestyle
OCTOBER 04, 2023
10 traits of Leo women you might have missed
She can be extremely bold and ferocious to make things work her way
Fierce
Image Source: Kylie Jenner's Instagram
Leo women are known for always showing their immense generosity and compassion to others
Generous
Image source: Sara Ali Khan's Instagram
We bet you can't find more courageous and confident women than the Leos
Confident
Image Source: Jennifer Lopez's Instagram
Honesty is one of the ideal qualities of Leo women
Honest
Image Source: Demi Lovato's Instagram
She comes across as incredibly creative and resourceful
Creative
Image Source: Madonna's Instagram
A Leo woman loves to do things in her way which can make her quite controlling and dominating
Dominating
Image source: Taapsee Pannu's Instagram
Born with a fearless and confident nature, she has the natural ability to be influential
Born Leader
Image source: Kriti Sanon's Instagram
She loves to be the center of focus anywhere she goes
Attention-seeker
Image Source: Getty Images
A Leo woman invariably fights for her loved ones without thinking twice
Loyal
Image source: Kajol's Instagram
Leo women are born to captivate others with their inborn charm and charisma
Charismatic
Image Source: Dua Lipa's Instagram
