Heading 3

Ishita Gupta

lifestyle

OCTOBER 05, 2023

10 traits of Libra Men you must know

Libra men are the epitome of modesty as they always tend to be grounded even after achieving tremendous success 

Modest

Image Source: Bruno Mars’s Instagram

He loves spoiling his partner and never turns back in their difficult time 

Devoted

Image Source: Sunny Deol's Instagram

Libra men like to have control over anything they do 

Bossy

Image Source: Will Smith’s Instagram

Despite being a little narcissistic sometimes a Libra man always shows enormous support for his loved one 

Motivator

Image Source: Eminem's Instagram

A Libra man has the charisma to light up the environment with their charm and wit 

Charming 

Image Source: Getty

Productivity is one of his ideal qualities, thus he comes across as a keen worker 

Hard worker

Image Source: Amitabh Bachchan’s Instagram

Libra men are known to be extremely honest and deliberate in terms of showing their emotions

Open-book

Image Source: Sanjay Kapoor’s Instagram

He tends to hold grudges forever, hence it will be sufficient to not mess with his feelings

Vengeful

Image Source: Will Smith’s Instagram

Libra men are born to be the greatest flirt

Flirtatious

Image Source: Neetu Kapoor's Instagram

A Libra man always appears to be attentive and proactive, zoning out during conversation isn't his thing 

Great listener

Image Source: Sunny Deol's Instagram

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here