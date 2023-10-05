Heading 3
Ishita Gupta
lifestyle
OCTOBER 05, 2023
10 traits of Libra Men you must know
Libra men are the epitome of modesty as they always tend to be grounded even after achieving tremendous success
Modest
Image Source: Bruno Mars’s Instagram
He loves spoiling his partner and never turns back in their difficult time
Devoted
Image Source: Sunny Deol's Instagram
Libra men like to have control over anything they do
Bossy
Image Source: Will Smith’s Instagram
Despite being a little narcissistic sometimes a Libra man always shows enormous support for his loved one
Motivator
Image Source: Eminem's Instagram
A Libra man has the charisma to light up the environment with their charm and wit
Charming
Image Source: Getty
Productivity is one of his ideal qualities, thus he comes across as a keen worker
Hard worker
Image Source: Amitabh Bachchan’s Instagram
Libra men are known to be extremely honest and deliberate in terms of showing their emotions
Open-book
Image Source: Sanjay Kapoor’s Instagram
He tends to hold grudges forever, hence it will be sufficient to not mess with his feelings
Vengeful
Image Source: Will Smith’s Instagram
Libra men are born to be the greatest flirt
Flirtatious
Image Source: Neetu Kapoor's Instagram
A Libra man always appears to be attentive and proactive, zoning out during conversation isn't his thing
Great listener
Image Source: Sunny Deol's Instagram
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.