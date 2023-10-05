Heading 3

10 traits of Libra women you must know 

A Libra woman comes across as a social butterfly 

Extremely social

Diplomatic

Work is like a worship to her. A Libra woman showcases immense devotion and determination in her every task 

Workaholic

Quality over Quantity

Quality over Quantity

Becoming love-sick easily is a common quality of Libra women

Romantic

She has a tremendous sense of maintaining balance in every role 

Balanced 

A Libra woman is known for being extremely unbiased in terms of making decisions 

Fair

Libra women love to feel powerful. Thus for this side, they can be quite controlling sometimes

Dominating

Cutting ties isn't difficult for her due to having an unconcerned nature 

Indifferent

To conduct every action in her way a Libra woman tends to manipulate others 

Manipulative 

