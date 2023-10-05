Heading 3
Jiya Surana
lifestyle
OCTOBER 05, 2023
10 traits of Libra women you must know
A Libra woman comes across as a social butterfly
Extremely social
Diplomatic
Work is like a worship to her. A Libra woman showcases immense devotion and determination in her every task
Workaholic
Invest in quality items that will last longer rather than buying cheap, disposable products
Quality over Quantity
Becoming love-sick easily is a common quality of Libra women
Romantic
She has a tremendous sense of maintaining balance in every role
Balanced
A Libra woman is known for being extremely unbiased in terms of making decisions
Fair
Libra women love to feel powerful. Thus for this side, they can be quite controlling sometimes
Dominating
Cutting ties isn't difficult for her due to having an unconcerned nature
Indifferent
To conduct every action in her way a Libra woman tends to manipulate others
Manipulative
