Ishita Gupta 

lifestyle

OCTOBER 07, 2023

10 traits of Sagittarius men you must know

Sagittarius men are known to have an excessive urge to explore new things in their lives

Adventurous

Image:John Abraham's Instagram

For the obsession of building a storehouse of knowledge, Sagittarius men have an immensely curious mind 

Curious

Image: Jamie Foxx's Instagram

We bet a Sagittarius man can make your tummy ache with laughter

Funny 

Image: Rana Daggubati's Instagram

Sometimes he can be extremely harsh if things aren't going his way 

Impatient

Image: Jake Gyllenhaal’s Instagram

A Sagittarius man comes across to be immensely careless sometimes due to his impatient nature 

Careless

Image: JAY-Z's Instagram

He always retains a positive view of every situation in his life   

Optimistic

Image: Getty

Sagittarius men are known to have immense value for any deep connection, hence they go to any level to maintain their reliability in that relationship 

Reliable

Image: Ian Somerhalder's Instagram

Adoring the people he loves is one of his ideal qualities 

Caring

Image:Arjun Rampal's Instagram

A Sagittarius man tends to be extremely loyal and devoted as a partner 

Faithful

Image: Govinda's Instagram

He unhesitantly expresses his options without worrying about others' judgment 

Blunt

Image: Getty

