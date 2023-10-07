Heading 3
Ishita Gupta
OCTOBER 07, 2023
10 traits of Sagittarius men you must know
Sagittarius men are known to have an excessive urge to explore new things in their lives
Adventurous
Image:John Abraham's Instagram
For the obsession of building a storehouse of knowledge, Sagittarius men have an immensely curious mind
Curious
Image: Jamie Foxx's Instagram
We bet a Sagittarius man can make your tummy ache with laughter
Funny
Image: Rana Daggubati's Instagram
Sometimes he can be extremely harsh if things aren't going his way
Impatient
Image: Jake Gyllenhaal’s Instagram
A Sagittarius man comes across to be immensely careless sometimes due to his impatient nature
Careless
Image: JAY-Z's Instagram
He always retains a positive view of every situation in his life
Optimistic
Image: Getty
Sagittarius men are known to have immense value for any deep connection, hence they go to any level to maintain their reliability in that relationship
Reliable
Image: Ian Somerhalder's Instagram
Adoring the people he loves is one of his ideal qualities
Caring
Image:Arjun Rampal's Instagram
A Sagittarius man tends to be extremely loyal and devoted as a partner
Faithful
Image: Govinda's Instagram
He unhesitantly expresses his options without worrying about others' judgment
Blunt
Image: Getty
