Ishita Gupta
lifestyle
OCTOBER 09, 2023
10 traits of Sagittarius women you must know
You can trust her with your life
Trustworthy
Image Source: Miley Cyrus's Instagram
A Sagittarius woman tends to have an immense passion for exploring new things
Adventurous
Image Source: Tamanna Bhatia's Instagram
She is known to be the pursuit of tremendous devotion both in her professional and personal life
Devoted
Image Source: Amanda Seyfried's Instagram
Sagittarius women can't hold grudges for a long time
Forgiving
Image Source: Britney Spears's Instagram
She lightens up the mood with her playful and witty nature
Witty
Image Source: Taylor Swift's Instagram
Sagittarius women have an incredible ability to control their feelings under any circumstances
Composed
Image Source: Yami Gautam's Instagram
She comes across as extremely blunt and honest
Straightforward
Image Source: Nicki Minaj's Instagram
A Sagittarius woman possesses a terrific intellectual mind
Intelligent
Instagram Source: Dia Mirza's Instagram
The most-known quality of a Sagittarius woman is compassion and generosity
Generous
Image Source: Ankita Lokhande's Instagram
Despite having a tender heart, sometimes she can be quite narcissistic as well
Self-centered
Image Source: Getty
