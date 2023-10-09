Heading 3

Ishita Gupta

lifestyle

OCTOBER 09, 2023

10 traits of Sagittarius women you must know 

You can trust her with your life 

Trustworthy 

Image Source: Miley Cyrus's Instagram

A Sagittarius woman tends to have an immense passion for exploring new things

Adventurous 

Image Source: Tamanna Bhatia's Instagram

She is known to be the pursuit of tremendous devotion both in her professional and personal life

Devoted

Image Source: Amanda Seyfried's Instagram

Sagittarius women can't hold grudges for a long time 

Forgiving 

Image Source: Britney Spears's Instagram

She lightens up the mood with her playful and witty nature

Witty

Image Source: Taylor Swift's Instagram

Sagittarius women have an incredible ability to control their feelings under any circumstances 

Composed

Image Source: Yami Gautam's Instagram

She comes across as extremely blunt and honest

Straightforward

Image Source: Nicki Minaj's Instagram

A Sagittarius woman possesses a terrific intellectual mind

Intelligent 

Instagram Source: Dia Mirza's Instagram

The most-known quality of a Sagittarius woman is compassion and generosity 

Generous

Image Source: Ankita Lokhande's Instagram

Despite having a tender heart, sometimes she can be quite narcissistic as well 

Self-centered

Image Source: Getty

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here