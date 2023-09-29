Heading 3

Ishita Gupta 

lifestyle

SPETEMBER 29, 2023

10 traits of Scorpio men

A Scorpio man never gets shy to show their true feelings

Outspoken 

Image: Shah Rukh Khan’s Instagram

Scorpio men have the amazing ability to handle any situation with their excellent sense of judgment 

Great Problem solver

Image: Matthew McConaughey’s Instagram

Despite being loyal and romantic, a Scorpio man easily becomes obsessed with their partner

Clingy in love

Image: Rooney Mara's Instagram

Even in the toughest situation, he never loses hope and positivity 

Optimistic

Image: Virat Kohli’s Instagram

Scorpio men love to feel powerful, hence they can be quite controlling sometimes 

Controlling

Image: Penn Badgley’s Instagram

If he is committed to someone, it is inevitable that he'll stick by them

Loyal 

Image: Eva Mendes's Instagram

Scorpion men tend to be immensely passionate and determined in their every endeavour 

Determined

Image: Leonardo DiCaprio’s Instagram

Scorpio men come across as incredibly gentle and loving 

Generous

Image: Drake’s Instagram

He can be extremely stubborn about his beliefs 

Stubborn

Image: Ryan Reynolds’s Instagram

One of the common traits you can find in Scorpio men is they don't open up easily 

Confidential 

Image: Kamal Hassan’s Instagram

