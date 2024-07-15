Heading 3
Jiya Surana
lifestyle
july 15, 2024
10 Traits of Securely Attached People
You honor your emotions and say how you really feel if something is bothering you
#1
Image: Freepik
You communicate your needs and advocate for them. If someone cannot meet your needs, you don't let go of your needs; you let go of the relationship
#2
Image: Freepik
You discover multiple strategies and sources to get your needs met; you don't remain fixated on one person. You are in control of getting your needs met
#3
Image: Freepik
You don't ignore your discomfort or feelings when you notice red-flag behavior. You communicate your concerns and, if needed, disengage from the relationship
#4
Image: Freepik
You figure out who you are, what you like, need, prefer, and value. You do not let other people define your opinion of yourself
#5
Image: Freepik
You are responsible for setting boundaries to communicate what you will & will not tolerate. Someone's negative reaction to your boundary is information, not a reason to change your boundary
Image: Freepik
#6
Your decisions, actions, and behaviors are aligned with your values
#7
Image: Freepik
You can judge others without letting it affect how you see yourself. Your self-worth shouldn't depend on how others treat you
#8
Image: Freepik
You can prioritize your comfort and preferences, too. You know it is not selfish to consider yourself too
#9
Image: Freepik
When someone disagrees with your perspective, you don't need their validation to stand firm in your opinion. You don't doubt yourself just because someone has a different perspective
#10
Image: Freepik
