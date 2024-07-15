Heading 3

Jiya Surana

lifestyle 

july 15, 2024

10 Traits of Securely Attached People

You honor your emotions and say how you really feel if something is bothering you

#1

Image: Freepik

You communicate your needs and advocate for them. If someone cannot meet your needs, you don't let go of your needs; you let go of the relationship

#2

Image: Freepik

You discover multiple strategies and sources to get your needs met; you don't remain fixated on one person. You are in control of getting your needs met

#3

Image: Freepik

You don't ignore your discomfort or feelings when you notice red-flag behavior. You communicate your concerns and, if needed, disengage from the relationship

#4

Image: Freepik

You figure out who you are, what you like, need, prefer, and value. You do not let other people define your opinion of yourself

#5

Image: Freepik

You are responsible for setting boundaries to communicate what you will & will not tolerate. Someone's negative reaction to your boundary is information, not a reason to change your boundary

Image: Freepik

#6

Your decisions, actions, and behaviors are aligned with your values

#7

Image: Freepik

You can judge others without letting it affect how you see yourself. Your self-worth shouldn't depend on how others treat you

#8

Image: Freepik

You can prioritize your comfort and preferences, too. You know it is not selfish to consider yourself too

#9

Image: Freepik

When someone disagrees with your perspective, you don't need their validation to stand firm in your opinion. You don't doubt yourself just because someone has a different perspective

#10

Image: Freepik

