Ishita Gupta
lifestyle
OCTOBER 14, 2023
10 traits of Taurus women you must know
Due to having a peaceful mind, she can patiently deal with any circumstances
Patient
Image source: Anushka Sharma’s Instagram
A Taurus woman is a self-assured individual who has complete faith in their ability
Self-Sufficient
Image source: Adele’s Instagram
Taurus women have an incredible attitude of calmly facing any hardships of their life
Emotionally strong
Image source: Gal Gadot’s Instagram
A Taurus woman isn't a fan of going out instead she loves to plan her schedule in her own way
Introverted
Image source: Nushrratt Bharuccha’s Instagram
Being a material girl is her inborn quality
Adores Luxury
Image source: Gigi Hadid’s Instagram
She can unhesitantly address the most uncomfortable topic in the room
Straightforward
Image source: Radhika Madan’s Instagram
Since Venus is her ruling planet she tends to have a terrific aesthetic sense
Artistic
Image source: Sabrina Carpenter’s Instagram
These generous and ethical women can be trusted with life
Reliable
Image source: Madhuri Dixit Nene’s Instagram
A Taurus woman is extremely obstinate and unapologetic about her decisions even if she is wrong
Adamant
Image source: Megan Fox’sInstagram
Helpful
Image source: Sunny Leone’s Instagram
She can go to any level to support people in distress
