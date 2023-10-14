Ishita Gupta

OCTOBER 14, 2023

10 traits of Taurus women you must know

Due to having a peaceful mind, she can patiently deal with any circumstances

Patient

Image source: Anushka Sharma’s Instagram

A Taurus woman is a self-assured individual who has complete faith in their ability 

Self-Sufficient

Image source: Adele’s Instagram

Taurus women have an incredible attitude of calmly facing any hardships of their life

Emotionally strong

Image source: Gal Gadot’s Instagram

A Taurus woman isn't a fan of going out instead she loves to plan her schedule in her own way 

Introverted

Image source: Nushrratt Bharuccha’s Instagram

Being a material girl is her inborn quality 

Adores Luxury

Image source: Gigi Hadid’s Instagram

She can unhesitantly address the most uncomfortable topic in the room

Straightforward

Image source: Radhika Madan’s Instagram

Since Venus is her ruling planet she tends to have a terrific aesthetic sense 

Artistic

Image source: Sabrina Carpenter’s Instagram

These generous and ethical women can be trusted with life 

Reliable

Image source: Madhuri Dixit Nene’s Instagram

A Taurus woman is extremely obstinate and unapologetic about her decisions even if she is wrong 

Adamant

Image source: Megan Fox’sInstagram

Helpful

Image source: Sunny Leone’s Instagram

She can go to any level to support people in distress 

