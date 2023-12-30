Heading 3

Mohit K Dixit

travel

DECEMBER 30, 2023

10 travel accessories in 2024 

A well-designed, comfortable, sturdy day pack where you can easily fit your travel things, phone, and other valuable items 

 Travel Backpack 

Image Source: Pexels

Carry a small and lightweight travel pillow that can help you to get a good sleep while on the journey 

Travel Pillow 

Image Source: Pexels

Buy a good quality Passport holder where you can safely put your passport and other important documents before walking around 

Passport Case 

Image Source: Pexels

A traveler needs some kind of Entertainment while on the journey, Carrying an earphone could be a boon for you 

Earpods 

Image Source: Pexels

Helpful to keep you hydrated, a Water bottle is very essential 

Water Bottle 

Image Source: Pexels

Carry a hand sanitizer gel in your backpack so that you can easily fight with germs and bacteria 

Sanitizer 

Image Source: Pexels

Mandatory for your smooth travel journey as you never know when your electrical appliance- Mobile Phone, Tablet, or Laptop need badly

Powerbank 

Image Source: Pexels

Carry a compass with you so that it can help you in places where you get confused about the directions 

Compass 

Image Source: Pexels

A travel adapter has multiple sockets to charge your multiple electrical appliances at one time. It can be very helpful for you 

Travel Adapter 

Image Source: Pexels

It's always smart to stash extra money in case of an emergency when going out of your hotel room

Money Belt 

Image Source: Pexels

