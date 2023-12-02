Heading 3

Priyanshi Shah

travel 

December 02, 2023

10 Travel Books

This book is about a young shepherd who follows his dreams from Spain to Egypt. It has lots of great quotes and teaches us to enjoy the present moment

The Alchemist, by Paulo Coelho

Torre DeRoche shares her story of overcoming fear to sail across the Pacific with her boyfriend. The book is beautifully written and makes you feel the adventure

Love With a Chance of Drowning, by Torre DeRoche

Tahir Shah moves his family from England to Casablanca for a change. The book talks about the challenges he faces, like corruption and cultural differences. It's a really interesting story

 The Caliph’s House: A Year in Casablanca by Tahir Shah

This is an old but timeless book about a guy, Sal, leaving New York City to explore the world. It's about his frustrations, desires, and how he grows as a person

On the Road, by Jack Kerouac

Noo Saro-Wiwa goes back to Nigeria to learn about her heritage. The book has vivid descriptions and gives a lot of insight into Nigerian culture

 Looking for Transwonderland, by Noo Saro-Wiwa

This book tries to find out what happened to an adventurer in the Amazon jungle. It mixes history, biography, and travel stories. You learn a lot about the region and its history

The Lost City of Z, by David Grann

This is one of the writer's favorite travel books. It's about backpackers searching for the perfect paradise, but it shows how the quest for the ideal destination can have unintended consequences

The Beach, by Alex Garland

Rolf Potts, a travel expert, shares insights and practical tips for people new to long-term travel. It's an inspiring book about why people travel for a long time

Vagabonding, by Rolf Potts

Bill Bryson travels through Australia, sharing interesting facts and stories. It's a fun exploration of the country's vastness and uniqueness

In A Sunburned Country, by Bill Bryson

Richard Grant moves to rural Mississippi and shares his experiences. The book talks about the challenges and unique things he discovers about Mississippi Delta living

Dispatches from Pluto, by Richard Grant

