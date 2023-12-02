Heading 3
December 02, 2023
10 Travel Books
This book is about a young shepherd who follows his dreams from Spain to Egypt. It has lots of great quotes and teaches us to enjoy the present moment
The Alchemist, by Paulo Coelho
Torre DeRoche shares her story of overcoming fear to sail across the Pacific with her boyfriend. The book is beautifully written and makes you feel the adventure
Love With a Chance of Drowning, by Torre DeRoche
Tahir Shah moves his family from England to Casablanca for a change. The book talks about the challenges he faces, like corruption and cultural differences. It's a really interesting story
The Caliph’s House: A Year in Casablanca by Tahir Shah
This is an old but timeless book about a guy, Sal, leaving New York City to explore the world. It's about his frustrations, desires, and how he grows as a person
On the Road, by Jack Kerouac
Noo Saro-Wiwa goes back to Nigeria to learn about her heritage. The book has vivid descriptions and gives a lot of insight into Nigerian culture
Looking for Transwonderland, by Noo Saro-Wiwa
This book tries to find out what happened to an adventurer in the Amazon jungle. It mixes history, biography, and travel stories. You learn a lot about the region and its history
The Lost City of Z, by David Grann
This is one of the writer's favorite travel books. It's about backpackers searching for the perfect paradise, but it shows how the quest for the ideal destination can have unintended consequences
The Beach, by Alex Garland
Rolf Potts, a travel expert, shares insights and practical tips for people new to long-term travel. It's an inspiring book about why people travel for a long time
Vagabonding, by Rolf Potts
Bill Bryson travels through Australia, sharing interesting facts and stories. It's a fun exploration of the country's vastness and uniqueness
In A Sunburned Country, by Bill Bryson
Richard Grant moves to rural Mississippi and shares his experiences. The book talks about the challenges and unique things he discovers about Mississippi Delta living
Dispatches from Pluto, by Richard Grant
