Ishita Gupta
December 08, 2023
10 travel essentials for winter
Pack your winter clothes like thermal wear, long-sleeved shirts, sweaters, and jackets to cope with the frosty environment
Warm clothes
Image Source: Pexels
Scarves and hats are extremely crucial to protect you from biting cold
Scarf And Hat
Image Source: Pexels
Opt for sturdy waterproof boots or shoes in case you're planning to visit any hilly territory
Comfy footwear
Image Source: Pexels
Protect and moisturize your skin and lips with a good sunscreen, lip balm, and moisturizer
Sunscreen and lip balm
Image Source: Pexels
In cold weather, the chances of getting sick increase even more thus always be extra prepared with the essential medicines
Medicines
Image Source: Pexels
Don't forget to bring a hand sanitizer and wet wipes to maintain hygiene
Hand Sanitizer And Wet Wipes
Image Source: Pexels
To stay hydrated throughout the journey carry a reusable water bottle since in many places you might encounter a scarcity of clean water
Reusable Water Bottle
Image Source: Pexels
Shield yourself from unexpected downpours or snowfall with a waterproof jacket
Waterproof outerwear
Image Source: Pexels
In case you're planning a hiking trip always carrying the items in a backpack would be more comfortable
Backpack
Image Source: Pexels
An extra pair of warm socks and gloves can be extremely helpful in the time of an emergency
Extra Socks And Gloves
Image Source: Pexels
