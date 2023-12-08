Heading 3

 Ishita Gupta 

travel

December 08, 2023

10 travel essentials for winter

Pack your winter clothes like thermal wear, long-sleeved shirts, sweaters, and jackets to cope with the frosty environment 

Warm clothes

Image Source: Pexels 

Scarves and hats are extremely crucial to protect you from biting cold 

Scarf And Hat

Image Source: Pexels 

Opt for sturdy waterproof boots or shoes in case you're planning to visit any hilly territory 

Comfy footwear

Image Source: Pexels 

Protect and moisturize your skin and lips with a good sunscreen, lip balm, and moisturizer 

Sunscreen and lip balm

Image Source: Pexels 

In cold weather, the chances of getting sick increase even more thus always be extra prepared with the essential medicines 

Medicines

Image Source: Pexels 

Don't forget to bring a hand sanitizer and wet wipes to maintain hygiene 

Hand Sanitizer And Wet Wipes

Image Source: Pexels 

To stay hydrated throughout the journey carry a reusable water bottle since in many places you might encounter a scarcity of clean water 

Reusable Water Bottle

Image Source: Pexels 

Shield yourself from unexpected downpours or snowfall with a waterproof jacket 

Waterproof outerwear

Image Source: Pexels 

In case you're planning a hiking trip always carrying the items in a backpack would be more comfortable 

Backpack

Image Source: Pexels 

An extra pair of warm socks and gloves can be extremely helpful in the time of an emergency 

Extra Socks And Gloves

Image Source: Pexels 

