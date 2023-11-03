Heading 3
Mohit K Dixit
lifestyle
NOVEMBER 03, 2023
10 travel etiquette tips to follow
Learn the respective law and order before traveling to any new country. Follow them for better experience
Rules
Images source: Pexels
Try to learn some local lingo of that place. You can learn how to say hello, thank you, or please in their language
Local Lingo
Images source: Pexels
Learn about the food of that place. You should not complain about it if it's not what you anticipated. Do not spit and make a scene out if it
Food Etiquette
Images source: Pexels
Wear proper dress while going out in a foreign country. Follow their rules. Example- if it is an Islamic country then you should avoid wearing revealing clothes
Dresscode
Images source: Pexels
Watch your tone
Images source: Pexels
Always be calm and polite while talking to any local person. You should not raise your tone in abroad locations
Care for the places you visit so that they can continue to be visited by many tourists for years to come
Care
Images source: Pexels
Don't spit anywhere on the roads. It is morally wrong. Use trash can to dispose your wastes
Use Trash Can
Images source: Pexels
Respect their cultures and embrace them
Respect the culture
Images source: Pexels
Do not blame others if they face difficulties while understanding your language
No Blame Game
Images source: Pexels
In a new country, you have to take care of yourself and your belongings. Be alert for any kind of emergency
Self-Security
Images source: Pexels
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.