NOVEMBER 03, 2023

10 travel etiquette tips to follow

Learn the respective law and order before traveling to any new country. Follow them for better experience 

Rules 

Images source: Pexels

Try to learn some local lingo of that place. You can learn how to say hello, thank you, or please in their language 

Local Lingo

Images source: Pexels

Learn about the food of that place. You should not complain about it if it's not what you anticipated. Do not spit and make a scene out if it

Food Etiquette 

Images source: Pexels

Wear proper dress while going out in a foreign country. Follow their rules. Example- if it is an Islamic country then you should avoid wearing revealing clothes

Dresscode

Images source: Pexels

Watch your tone

Images source: Pexels

Always be calm and polite while talking to any local person. You should not raise your tone in abroad locations

Care for the places you visit so that they can continue to be visited by many tourists for years to come

Care 

Images source: Pexels

Don't spit anywhere on the roads. It is morally wrong. Use trash can to dispose your wastes

Use Trash Can

Images source: Pexels

Respect their cultures and embrace them

Respect the culture

Images source: Pexels

Do not blame others if they face difficulties while understanding your language

No Blame Game

Images source: Pexels

In a new country, you have to take care of yourself and your belongings. Be alert for any kind of emergency

Self-Security

Images source: Pexels

