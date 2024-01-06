Heading 3

Jiya Surana

JANUARY 06, 2024

10 travel resolutions in 2024

Collect more passport stamps than likes on your travel pics

#1

Pack a suitcase for every season because spontaneity is the best adventure

#2

Take smiling selfies at exotic locations because happiness looks good on you

#3

Push yourself and try activities like skydiving, bungee jumping, or scuba diving

#4

Challenge yourself and gain independence by traveling alone to a destination of your choice

#5

Spend more time at the airport than on social media. Boarding passes over boarding posts

#6

Chase sunrises, not deadlines. Because the early bird catches the best views

#7

Hit the open road and explore different cities and landscapes along the way

#8

#9

Make eco-conscious choices like using reusable products and supporting eco-friendly accommodations

Discover hidden gems and lesser-known places for a unique travel experience

#10

