Jiya Surana
lifestyle
JANUARY 06, 2024
10 travel resolutions in 2024
Collect more passport stamps than likes on your travel pics
#1
Pack a suitcase for every season because spontaneity is the best adventure
#2
Take smiling selfies at exotic locations because happiness looks good on you
#3
Push yourself and try activities like skydiving, bungee jumping, or scuba diving
#4
Challenge yourself and gain independence by traveling alone to a destination of your choice
#5
Spend more time at the airport than on social media. Boarding passes over boarding posts
#6
Chase sunrises, not deadlines. Because the early bird catches the best views
#7
Hit the open road and explore different cities and landscapes along the way
#8
#9
Make eco-conscious choices like using reusable products and supporting eco-friendly accommodations
Discover hidden gems and lesser-known places for a unique travel experience
#10
