 Raina Reyaz

travel

10 Trekking destinations in India 

OCTOBER 23, 2023

This trek takes you from lush green valleys to barren landscapes, providing a stark contrast in a short distance. Cross the Hampta Pass to witness breathtaking views of the Lahaul Valley

Hampta Pass Trek, Himachal Pradesh

Image Source: Pexels 

Known as the Skeleton Lake, Roopkund Trek takes you to an ancient glacial lake in the Himalayas. The trail is rich in history and surrounded by stunning alpine meadows

Roopkund Trek, Uttarakhand

Image Source: Pexels 

This challenging winter trek on the frozen Zanskar River is a unique adventure. The surreal landscapes and the experience of walking on ice make it an extraordinary journey

Chadar Trek, Ladakh

Image Source: Pexels 

Explore Ladakh's stark beauty and Buddhist culture as you traverse through Markha Valley, passing monasteries, villages, and high mountain passes

Markha Valley Trek, Ladakh

Image Source: Pexels 

The Sandakphu Trek is renowned for its panoramic views of the world's highest peaks, including Mt. Everest and Kanchenjunga

Sandakphu Trek, West Bengal

Image Source: Pexels 

The Rupin Pass Trek is known for its diverse terrain, from dense forests to snow-capped peaks. The highlight is the enchanting Rupin Waterfall

Rupin Pass Trek, Himachal Pradesh

Image Source: Pexels 

Trek to the base camp of the third highest peak in the world, Mount Kanchenjunga. This trek offers rich biodiversity, remote villages, and a truly off-the-beaten-path experience

Kanchenjunga Base Camp Trek, Sikkim

Image Source: Pexels 

Discover the Valley of Gods' as you trek through Har Ki Dun, a relatively easy trail offering lush green meadows and a glimpse into local village life

Har Ki Dun Trek, Uttarakhand

Image Source: Pexels 

Trek through the surreal landscapes of Spiti Valley, where you'll encounter ancient monasteries, rugged mountains, and unique villages. This remote region offers a taste of authentic Tibetan culture

Spiti Valley Trek, Himachal Pradesh

Image Source: Pexels 

A UNESCO World Heritage Site, this trek showcases a colorful carpet of endemic flowers during the monsoon season, making it a visual delight for nature lovers

Valley of Flowers, Uttarakhand

Image Source: Pexels 

