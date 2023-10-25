Heading 3
Raina Reyaz
travel
10 Trekking destinations in India
OCTOBER 23, 2023
This trek takes you from lush green valleys to barren landscapes, providing a stark contrast in a short distance. Cross the Hampta Pass to witness breathtaking views of the Lahaul Valley
Hampta Pass Trek, Himachal Pradesh
Image Source: Pexels
Known as the Skeleton Lake, Roopkund Trek takes you to an ancient glacial lake in the Himalayas. The trail is rich in history and surrounded by stunning alpine meadows
Roopkund Trek, Uttarakhand
Image Source: Pexels
This challenging winter trek on the frozen Zanskar River is a unique adventure. The surreal landscapes and the experience of walking on ice make it an extraordinary journey
Chadar Trek, Ladakh
Image Source: Pexels
Explore Ladakh's stark beauty and Buddhist culture as you traverse through Markha Valley, passing monasteries, villages, and high mountain passes
Markha Valley Trek, Ladakh
Image Source: Pexels
The Sandakphu Trek is renowned for its panoramic views of the world's highest peaks, including Mt. Everest and Kanchenjunga
Sandakphu Trek, West Bengal
Image Source: Pexels
The Rupin Pass Trek is known for its diverse terrain, from dense forests to snow-capped peaks. The highlight is the enchanting Rupin Waterfall
Rupin Pass Trek, Himachal Pradesh
Image Source: Pexels
Trek to the base camp of the third highest peak in the world, Mount Kanchenjunga. This trek offers rich biodiversity, remote villages, and a truly off-the-beaten-path experience
Kanchenjunga Base Camp Trek, Sikkim
Image Source: Pexels
Discover the Valley of Gods' as you trek through Har Ki Dun, a relatively easy trail offering lush green meadows and a glimpse into local village life
Har Ki Dun Trek, Uttarakhand
Image Source: Pexels
Trek through the surreal landscapes of Spiti Valley, where you'll encounter ancient monasteries, rugged mountains, and unique villages. This remote region offers a taste of authentic Tibetan culture
Spiti Valley Trek, Himachal Pradesh
Image Source: Pexels
A UNESCO World Heritage Site, this trek showcases a colorful carpet of endemic flowers during the monsoon season, making it a visual delight for nature lovers
Valley of Flowers, Uttarakhand
Image Source: Pexels
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.