Jiya Surana 

 Lifestyle

june 29, 2024

10 trekking places in Karnataka 

A 5 km trek across dense plantations, Uttari Betta is a fascinating blend of scenic beauty and adventure. This trekking spot offers incredible views of the Western Ghats and perches the Shankareswar Temple at its top 

Uttari Betta

Mesmerizing blue beaches across a broad stretch of white sand make Gokarna a must-visit spot for trekking in Karnataka. A famous Hindu pilgrimage destination, Gokarna attracts pilgrims and beach lovers from all over India

Gokarna

Also known as Kalavara Durga or Skandagiri, this peak is famous for witnessing sunrise and sunset views after trekking across its strenuous

Kalavarahalli Betta

Famous for sugarcanes, coconut trees, and paddy fields, Kunti Betta derives its name from Kunti the mother of Pandavas

Kunti Betta

A trekking spot for possessing peace through difficult scrambling to two astonishing waterfalls

Didupe & Ermayi Waterfalls

Steep hills and valleys surrounded by lush green meadows make Kudremukh a challenging trek. It is the third-highest peak in Karnataka 

Kudremukh

One of the longest and the most challenging trekking spots in Karnataka, also known as Pushpagiri

Kumara Parvatha

Tadiandamol is the highest peak of Coorg and attracts a large number of foreign trekkers in addition to Indians due to its stupendous beauty and highly-maintained trail

Tadiandamol

Nijagal Betta

Nijagal Betta attracts trekkers all over India to witness the sunrise and meditate in the hills to find inner peace

Various caves along the trail make Antharagange an exciting and fun-filled trekking spot

Antharagange

