10 trekking places in Karnataka 

A 5 km trek across dense plantations, Uttari Betta is a fascinating blend of scenic beauty and adventure. This trekking spot offers incredible views of the Western Ghats and perches the Shankareswar Temple at its top
Uttari Betta
Image Source: Freepik
Mesmerizing blue beaches across a broad stretch of white sand make Gokarna a must-visit spot for trekking in Karnataka. A famous Hindu pilgrimage destination, Gokarna attracts pilgrims and beach lovers from all over India
Gokarna
Image Source: Freepik
Also known as Kalavara Durga or Skandagiri, this peak is famous for witnessing sunrise and sunset views after trekking across its strenuous
Kalavarahalli Betta
Image Source: Freepik
Famous for sugarcanes, coconut trees, and paddy fields, Kunti Betta derives its name from Kunti the mother of Pandavas
Kunti Betta
Image Source: Freepik
A trekking spot for possessing peace through difficult scrambling to two astonishing waterfalls
Image Source: Freepik
Didupe & Ermayi Waterfalls
Steep hills and valleys surrounded by lush green meadows make Kudremukh a challenging trek. It is the third-highest peak in Karnataka
Kudremukh
Image Source: Freepik
One of the longest and the most challenging trekking spots in Karnataka, also known as Pushpagiri
Kumara Parvatha
Image Source: Freepik
Tadiandamol is the highest peak of Coorg and attracts a large number of foreign trekkers in addition to Indians due to its stupendous beauty and highly-maintained trail
Tadiandamol
Image Source: Freepik
Nijagal Betta
Image Source: Freepik
Nijagal Betta attracts trekkers all over India to witness the sunrise and meditate in the hills to find inner peace
Various caves along the trail make Antharagange an exciting and fun-filled trekking spot