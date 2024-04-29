Heading 3

Jiya Surana 

Lifestyle

APRIL 29, 2024

10 trending chicken recipes

Marry Me Chicken is a creamy chicken dish made especially for marriage proposals

MARRY ME CHICKEN

Buffalo Wings are USA's iconic dish made with crispy chicken drenched in zesty buffalo sauce creating a spicy and tangy delicacy 

BUFFALO WINGS

Chicken Adobo is a timeless Filipino favorite, featuring succulent chicken marinated in a savory blend of soy and vinegar, slow-cooked to perfection for a tender and flavorful outcome

CHICKEN ADOBO

Chicken Shawarma is a renowned street food that showcases marinated chicken grilled to smoky perfection, delivering a delightful burst of flavors

CHICKEN SHAWARMA

Chicken Tikka is a globally adored chicken recipe that has captured the hearts of millions. Whether served as a starter or main course, it is an ideal choice for any occasion

CHICKEN TIKKA

Hainanese Chicken Rice is a Southeast Asian delight, comprising tender chicken pieces cooked in a flavorful chicken broth and served alongside seasoned rice, creating a harmonious and satisfying dish

HAINANESE CHICKEN RICE

This Chinese culinary masterpiece features succulent chicken cooked in a lip-smacking teriyaki sauce, accompanied by crunchy bok choy leaves, resulting in a delicious and well-balanced meal 

TERIYAKI CHICKEN WITH BOK CHOY

CHICKEN PARMESAN

Chicken Parmesan showcases crispy fried chicken cutlets smothered in marinara sauce and topped with a delectable combination of mozzarella and parmesan cheese, creating a mouthwatering and cheesy delight

KOREAN FRIED CHICKEN

Korean Fried Chicken is a crispy and addictive dish coated in a sweet and spicy Korean sauce, renowned for its irresistible flavor and satisfying crunch

These crispy and flavorful chicken tenders are a healthier alternative to deep frying, prepared using an air fryer to achieve the perfect texture and taste

AIR FRYER CHICKEN TENDERS

