Aditi Singh
Lifestyle
MAY 03, 2024
10 Trendsetting Outfit Ideas For Your Freshers
Boys can pick a simple black formal fit, and to add a funky touch, you can opt for an embellished blazer to enhance your look perfectly!
#1
Image source: Instagram@nakuulmehta
Photography: Instagram@horilhumad
An elegant pant-suit will make you look like a boss lady! This sophisticated look is surely going to make heads turn!
#2
Image source: Instagram@shraddhakapoor
#3
Image source: Instagram@rohitsaraf
Photography: Instagram@sheldon.santos
A denim-on-denim look is super cool and casual; you can opt for printed denim just like Rohit Saraf to add a unique touch
A short flowy dress is an ideal pick for freshers as it’s neither too much nor too less; a perfectly balanced look
#4
Image source: Instagram@mostlysane
Photography: Instagram@roverdiaries_
If you seem to be dicey about whether to choose casual or formal, why not opt for an amalgamated look, just like VD; a formal fit topped with a leather jacket
Image source: Instagram@varundvn
#5
Satin apparel is the need of the hour! If you want to opt for a comforting yet eye-catching fit; the perfect pick for your big day will be a satin shirt paired with embellished trousers
#6
Image source: Instagram@haniaheheofficial
Photography: Instagram@mavikhazam
Want to portray a good boy image on the first day of your college life? Then this is the ideal outfit pick for you!
#7
Image source: Instagram@kartikaaryan
#8
Image source: Instagram@jasminbhasin2806
Photography: Instagram@rishabhkphotography
Can blacks ever not slay? You can opt for a black frill short dress that’ll indeed be a simple yet classy outfit!
#9
Image source: Instagram@vickykaushal09
If the theme of your freshers is traditional; then a vibrantly hued kurta and jeans are the best ensemble to go for
A slit gown is elegance and classiness personified; opt for a beautiful pastel bodycon gown with a striking thigh-high slit just like Tamannaah for your big day
#10
Image source: Instagram@tamannaahspeaks
