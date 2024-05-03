Heading 3

Aditi Singh

MAY 03, 2024

10 Trendsetting Outfit Ideas For Your Freshers

 Boys can pick a simple black formal fit, and to add a funky touch, you can opt for an embellished blazer to enhance your look perfectly! 

#1

Image source: Instagram@nakuulmehta
 
Photography:  Instagram@horilhumad 

An elegant pant-suit will make you look like a boss lady! This sophisticated look is surely going to make heads turn!  

#2

Image source: Instagram@shraddhakapoor

#3

Image source: Instagram@rohitsaraf

Photography:  Instagram@sheldon.santos 

A denim-on-denim look is super cool and casual; you can opt for printed denim just like Rohit Saraf to add a unique touch

A short flowy dress is an ideal pick for freshers as it’s neither too much nor too less; a perfectly balanced look

#4

Image source: Instagram@mostlysane

Photography: Instagram@roverdiaries_

If you seem to be dicey about whether to choose casual or formal, why not opt for an amalgamated look, just like VD; a formal fit topped with a leather jacket

Image source: Instagram@varundvn 

#5

Satin apparel is the need of the hour! If you want to opt for a comforting yet eye-catching fit; the perfect pick for your big day will be a satin shirt paired with embellished trousers 

#6

Image source: Instagram@haniaheheofficial

Photography: Instagram@mavikhazam

Want to portray a good boy image on the first day of your college life? Then this is the ideal outfit pick for you! 

#7

Image source: Instagram@kartikaaryan

#8

Image source: Instagram@jasminbhasin2806

Photography: Instagram@rishabhkphotography 

Can blacks ever not slay? You can opt for a black frill short dress that’ll indeed be a simple yet classy outfit! 

#9

Image source: Instagram@vickykaushal09 

If the theme of your freshers is traditional; then a vibrantly hued kurta and jeans are the best ensemble to go for

A slit gown is elegance and classiness personified; opt for a beautiful pastel bodycon gown with a striking thigh-high slit just like Tamannaah for your big day

#10

Image source: Instagram@tamannaahspeaks 

