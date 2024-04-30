Heading 3

Aditi Singh

Lifestyle 

april 30, 2024

10 Trendy Lip Color Shades In Vogue

A warm, earthy brownish-orange shade, reminiscent of terracotta pottery; it suits most of the skin tones and makes you look flawlessly beautiful

 Muted Terracotta

Image Source: Pexels 

Rich and deep hues ranging from purplish-red to dark magenta, resembling the color of ripe berries; it’s a perfect summer wardrobe lip shade color

 Berry Tones

Image Source: Pexels 

 Soft Mauves

Image Source: Pexels 

These are subtle shades of muted purple with hints of pink or nude undertones, similar to pastels but a little darker than them; offering a soft look

Timeless and bold shades of red have always been a part of fashion and they will forever be so

 Classic Reds

Image Source: Pexels 

Natural-looking nude shades with subtle hints of pink, perfect for a soft and understated lip look are the need of the hour

Image Source: Pexels 

Nude with Pink Undertones

Warm and fiery orange tones with brown undertones, evoking the colors of a sunset

Burnt Orange

Image Source: Pexels 

Soft and muted shades of pink with a touch of brown, reminiscent of dried rose petals; a pretty and subtle shade

Dusty Rose

Image Source: Pexels 

Deep Plum

Image Source: Pexels 

Dark and dramatic shades of purple with hints of red or brown, therefore creating a bold and edgy lip look

Coral

Image Source: Pexels 

Vibrant shades of orange with pink or red undertones, offering a fresh and lively pop of color; not only lip shades but they are a popular nail paint color option too

Elegant and sophisticated shades of muted red-brown, resembling the color of polished rosewood furniture, makes up for a classy and understated look

Rosewood

Image Source: Pexels 

