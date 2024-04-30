Heading 3
Aditi Singh
Lifestyle
april 30, 2024
10 Trendy Lip Color Shades In Vogue
A warm, earthy brownish-orange shade, reminiscent of terracotta pottery; it suits most of the skin tones and makes you look flawlessly beautiful
Muted Terracotta
Image Source: Pexels
Rich and deep hues ranging from purplish-red to dark magenta, resembling the color of ripe berries; it’s a perfect summer wardrobe lip shade color
Berry Tones
Image Source: Pexels
Soft Mauves
Image Source: Pexels
These are subtle shades of muted purple with hints of pink or nude undertones, similar to pastels but a little darker than them; offering a soft look
Timeless and bold shades of red have always been a part of fashion and they will forever be so
Classic Reds
Image Source: Pexels
Natural-looking nude shades with subtle hints of pink, perfect for a soft and understated lip look are the need of the hour
Image Source: Pexels
Nude with Pink Undertones
Warm and fiery orange tones with brown undertones, evoking the colors of a sunset
Burnt Orange
Image Source: Pexels
Soft and muted shades of pink with a touch of brown, reminiscent of dried rose petals; a pretty and subtle shade
Dusty Rose
Image Source: Pexels
Deep Plum
Image Source: Pexels
Dark and dramatic shades of purple with hints of red or brown, therefore creating a bold and edgy lip look
Coral
Image Source: Pexels
Vibrant shades of orange with pink or red undertones, offering a fresh and lively pop of color; not only lip shades but they are a popular nail paint color option too
Elegant and sophisticated shades of muted red-brown, resembling the color of polished rosewood furniture, makes up for a classy and understated look
Rosewood
Image Source: Pexels
