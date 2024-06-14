Heading 3
Jiya Surana
lifestyle
june 14, 2024
10 Truths About Boys
They don't share everything with anyone, but if they do, it means you're damn special to them
#1
Not every guy wants to flirt and hook up with you. Some believe in true love and in forever
#2
Some men are easy to talk to about your problems. They judge less and listen more
#3
Boys often enjoy playful activities and humor as a way to bond and connect with others
#4
They pretend like they don't care. But their actions will always prove otherwise
#5
If they get upset or annoyed with you, they won't speak about it to anyone or post anything about it on social media. They'll just suffer in silence
#6
Just like anyone else, boys need support, encouragement, and understanding from those around them
#7
They have feelings and they cry as well. They just prefer not showing it, and instead suppress their emotions
#8
#9
Boys appreciate having their own space and autonomy to pursue their interests
Just like girls, boys are diverse and unique individuals with their own personalities, interests, and experiences
#10
