Mohit K Dixit
lifestyle
july 05, 2024
10 truths about life to know
Never tell everyone everything. Even with your family, maintain your privacy
#1
Don't worry about what other people think of you because they aren't as good as you
#2
Be mature enough to not take anything personally. Be less reactive
#3
Begin to be concerned about your health. Health is a new form of wealth
#4
Successful people are not lucky; they work hard to achieve their goals
#5
Your paycheck is the drug that makes you forget about your goals and passions
#6
You'll never get rich working a 9-5 job so start a side hustle. Strive for financial independence
#7
Expand your network by meeting new people. Keep in mind that your network is the net worth
#8
Make your own decisions without seeking validation from others
#9
You can't make everyone happy, and if you try, you'll lose yourself
#10
