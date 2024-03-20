Heading 3

Jiya Surana

March 20, 2024

10 truths that will make you a better person

Winners win not because they're allowed to but because they decide to

#1

The things we do right are often not the right things to do

#2

Being honest and direct may not make you the most popular person in the room. But it will make you the right friends and contacts

#3

The unhappiest folks are those who care the most about what everyone thinks

#4

The draw of comfort is the biggest dream killer. In the end, you can be comfortable or courageous, but not both at once

#5

Your dreams come true only when you make them come true

#6

You can't change yesterday, but you can ruin today by worrying about tomorrow. Be present and focus

#7

Focusing on petty problems is the greatest human addiction. The negative things in life don't need your help 24/7. Focus on your joys, your loves, and your goals instead

#8

#9

You are exactly where you're supposed to be at this very moment. Every experience and step is necessary

The only path between wanting and having is doing

#10

