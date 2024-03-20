Heading 3
Jiya Surana
lifestyle
March 20, 2024
10 truths that will make you a better person
Winners win not because they're allowed to but because they decide to
#1
Image Source: Pexels
The things we do right are often not the right things to do
#2
Image Source: Pexels
Being honest and direct may not make you the most popular person in the room. But it will make you the right friends and contacts
#3
Image Source: Pexels
The unhappiest folks are those who care the most about what everyone thinks
#4
Image Source: Pexels
The draw of comfort is the biggest dream killer. In the end, you can be comfortable or courageous, but not both at once
Image Source: Pexels
#5
Your dreams come true only when you make them come true
#6
Image Source: Pexels
You can't change yesterday, but you can ruin today by worrying about tomorrow. Be present and focus
#7
Image Source: Pexels
Focusing on petty problems is the greatest human addiction. The negative things in life don't need your help 24/7. Focus on your joys, your loves, and your goals instead
#8
Image Source: Pexels
#9
Image Source: Pexels
You are exactly where you're supposed to be at this very moment. Every experience and step is necessary
The only path between wanting and having is doing
#10
Image Source: Pexels
