Raina Reyaz

lifestyle

OCTOBER 27, 2023

10 Turkish Dishes to try

A beloved street food, doner kebab features succulent slices of seasoned meat, often served in flatbread with fresh vegetables and yogurt-based sauces

Doner Kebab

Image Source: pexels

This iconic Turkish dessert consists of layers of thin pastry, nuts (usually pistachios or walnuts), and a sweet syrup, creating a heavenly, flaky treat

Baklava

Image Source: pexels

Turkish dumplings, or manti, are tiny parcels filled with spiced meat, typically served with yogurt and a drizzle of tomato and butter sauce

Manti

Image Source: pexels

Often referred to as "Turkish pizza," lahmacun is a thin, crisp dough topped with a spiced minced meat mixture, fresh herbs, and lemon

Lahmacun

Image Source: pexels

Iskender kebab features thinly sliced doner meat served on a bed of pita bread, smothered in tomato sauce and yogurt, and garnished with butter and red pepper flakes

Iskender Kebab

Image Source: pexels

Turkish meatballs, or kofte, are made from ground meat mixed with spices and herbs, often served with rice, bulgur, or in a sandwich 

Kofte

Image Source: pexels

Pide is a Turkish flatbread that's typically boat-shaped and topped with various ingredients, from minced meat to vegetables and cheese

Pide

Image Source: pexels

A delicious breakfast dish, menemen is a flavorful scramble of eggs, tomatoes, green peppers, and spices, often enjoyed with crusty bread

Menemen

Image Source: pexels

A sweet confection, Turkish delight comes in a variety of flavors and is typically dusted with powdered sugar or coconut

Turkish Delight (Lokum)

Image Source: pexels

Kuzu tandir is a succulent roasted lamb dish, slow-cooked until tender, served with rice, vegetables, and a rich sauce

Kuzu Tandir

Image Source: pexels

