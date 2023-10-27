Heading 3
OCTOBER 27, 2023
10 Turkish Dishes to try
A beloved street food, doner kebab features succulent slices of seasoned meat, often served in flatbread with fresh vegetables and yogurt-based sauces
Doner Kebab
This iconic Turkish dessert consists of layers of thin pastry, nuts (usually pistachios or walnuts), and a sweet syrup, creating a heavenly, flaky treat
Baklava
Turkish dumplings, or manti, are tiny parcels filled with spiced meat, typically served with yogurt and a drizzle of tomato and butter sauce
Manti
Often referred to as "Turkish pizza," lahmacun is a thin, crisp dough topped with a spiced minced meat mixture, fresh herbs, and lemon
Lahmacun
Iskender kebab features thinly sliced doner meat served on a bed of pita bread, smothered in tomato sauce and yogurt, and garnished with butter and red pepper flakes
Iskender Kebab
Turkish meatballs, or kofte, are made from ground meat mixed with spices and herbs, often served with rice, bulgur, or in a sandwich
Kofte
Pide is a Turkish flatbread that's typically boat-shaped and topped with various ingredients, from minced meat to vegetables and cheese
Pide
A delicious breakfast dish, menemen is a flavorful scramble of eggs, tomatoes, green peppers, and spices, often enjoyed with crusty bread
Menemen
A sweet confection, Turkish delight comes in a variety of flavors and is typically dusted with powdered sugar or coconut
Turkish Delight (Lokum)
Kuzu tandir is a succulent roasted lamb dish, slow-cooked until tender, served with rice, vegetables, and a rich sauce
Kuzu Tandir
