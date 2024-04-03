Heading 3

april 03, 2024

10 types of chilies used in India

Known as the ghost peppers, these chilies are grown in Assam, Manipur, Nagaland, and Arunachal Pradesh and are one of the hottest chilies in the world

Bhut Jolokia

Image Source: Freepik

Mainly grown in Jammu and Kashmir, mild in spice but rich in color, Kashmiri Chili is widely used in Indian households for its deep red hue

Kashmiri Chili

Image Source: Freepik

Hailing from Andhra Pradesh, Guntur chili is globally famous for its spiciness and is a key ingredient in dishes like Guntur Chicken curry

Guntur chili

Image Source: Freepik

Grown in Gujarat, Jwala Chili is intensely flavorful and turns red when ripe, is mainly used in spicy Indian dishes

Jwala Chili

Image Source: Freepik

Known as the Bird’s eye from Kerala, this chili adds heat and spice to dishes, commonly used in South Indian Cuisine

Image Source: Freepik

Kanthari Chili

Named after Byadagi town in Karnataka, this chili is deep red and less spicy and used in South Indian dishes like sambar

Byadagi Chili

Image Source: Freepik

Native to Tamil Nadu, this chili adds the perfect and unique flavor to the authentic dishes

Ramnad Mundu Chili

Image Source: Freepik

From Goa, this bright red chili is famous for its rich taste and is often used in stuffing seafood for traditional dishes 

Khola Chili

Image Source: Freepik

Dalle Khursani

Image Source: Freepik

Found in Sikkim, these chilies are commonly used in North-eastern dishes like momos and pickles for their spicy flavor

These chilies are mainly grown in Manipur and Kolkata, known for their strong smell and heat

Image Source: Freepik

Dhani Chili

