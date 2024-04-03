Heading 3
Priyanshi Shah
lifestyle
april 03, 2024
10 types of chilies used in India
Known as the ghost peppers, these chilies are grown in Assam, Manipur, Nagaland, and Arunachal Pradesh and are one of the hottest chilies in the world
Bhut Jolokia
Image Source: Freepik
Mainly grown in Jammu and Kashmir, mild in spice but rich in color, Kashmiri Chili is widely used in Indian households for its deep red hue
Kashmiri Chili
Image Source: Freepik
Hailing from Andhra Pradesh, Guntur chili is globally famous for its spiciness and is a key ingredient in dishes like Guntur Chicken curry
Guntur chili
Image Source: Freepik
Grown in Gujarat, Jwala Chili is intensely flavorful and turns red when ripe, is mainly used in spicy Indian dishes
Jwala Chili
Image Source: Freepik
Known as the Bird’s eye from Kerala, this chili adds heat and spice to dishes, commonly used in South Indian Cuisine
Image Source: Freepik
Kanthari Chili
Named after Byadagi town in Karnataka, this chili is deep red and less spicy and used in South Indian dishes like sambar
Byadagi Chili
Image Source: Freepik
Native to Tamil Nadu, this chili adds the perfect and unique flavor to the authentic dishes
Ramnad Mundu Chili
Image Source: Freepik
From Goa, this bright red chili is famous for its rich taste and is often used in stuffing seafood for traditional dishes
Khola Chili
Image Source: Freepik
Dalle Khursani
Image Source: Freepik
Found in Sikkim, these chilies are commonly used in North-eastern dishes like momos and pickles for their spicy flavor
These chilies are mainly grown in Manipur and Kolkata, known for their strong smell and heat
Image Source: Freepik
Dhani Chili
