Heading 3

Jiya Surana

Lifestyle 

December 15, 2023

10 Types of Chinese dim sum

Small, open-faced dumplings that are usually filled with a mixture of pork and shrimp

Siu mai

Image Source: Shutterstock

Wontons are small dumplings that are usually square in shape and deep-fried

Wonton 

Image Source: Shutterstock

Usually shrimp dumplings wrapped in a translucent wrapper made of wheat starch and tapioca starch

Har Gow (or Har Gau)

Image Source: Shutterstock

Legendary dumplings that have paper-thin wrappers, perfectly seasoned pork filling, and are served in hot broth

Shanghai soup dumplings

Image Source: Shutterstock

Thinly rolled piece of dough, filled with ground meat, seafood or vegetables, crimped to seal in the filling

Potstickers (Or Wo Tip)

Image Source: Shutterstock

This is a rice noodle roll that can be filled with a variety of ingredients

Cheung fun 

Image Source: Shutterstock

Also known as BBQ pork buns, they are fluffy, rice-flour, steamed buns with sweet, savoury barbecued pork filling

Char Siu Bao 

Image Source: Shutterstock

Minced prawns, coated with sesame seeds and spread over fresh bread before being deep-fried

Sesame prawn toast (or Ha to si)

Image Source: Shutterstock

A sweet pastry with a smooth and creamy egg custard filling

Egg tart

Image Source: Shutterstock

Crispy rolls filled with vegetables, meat, or seafood

Spring Rolls

Image Source: Shutterstock

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here