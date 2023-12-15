Heading 3
Jiya Surana
Lifestyle
December 15, 2023
10 Types of Chinese dim sum
Small, open-faced dumplings that are usually filled with a mixture of pork and shrimp
Siu mai
Image Source: Shutterstock
Wontons are small dumplings that are usually square in shape and deep-fried
Wonton
Image Source: Shutterstock
Usually shrimp dumplings wrapped in a translucent wrapper made of wheat starch and tapioca starch
Har Gow (or Har Gau)
Image Source: Shutterstock
Legendary dumplings that have paper-thin wrappers, perfectly seasoned pork filling, and are served in hot broth
Shanghai soup dumplings
Image Source: Shutterstock
Thinly rolled piece of dough, filled with ground meat, seafood or vegetables, crimped to seal in the filling
Potstickers (Or Wo Tip)
Image Source: Shutterstock
This is a rice noodle roll that can be filled with a variety of ingredients
Cheung fun
Image Source: Shutterstock
Also known as BBQ pork buns, they are fluffy, rice-flour, steamed buns with sweet, savoury barbecued pork filling
Char Siu Bao
Image Source: Shutterstock
Minced prawns, coated with sesame seeds and spread over fresh bread before being deep-fried
Sesame prawn toast (or Ha to si)
Image Source: Shutterstock
A sweet pastry with a smooth and creamy egg custard filling
Egg tart
Image Source: Shutterstock
Crispy rolls filled with vegetables, meat, or seafood
Spring Rolls
Image Source: Shutterstock
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.