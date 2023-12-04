Heading 3
Ishita Gupta
Lifestyle
DecembeR 04, 2023
10 types of Christmas trees
Embrace the festive spirit with the enchanting fragrance of this exquisite type of fir
Balsam Fir
Image Source: Pexels
Featuring yellow-green branches with slightly upward leaves, you can effortlessly decorate this tree with any heavy ornament
Fraser Fir
Image Source: Pexels
Opt for this classic medium-growing tree to create a simple yet elegant vibe in the eve
Canaan Fir
Image Source: Pexels
Shaped like a pyramid your sparkling lights and decorations will incredibly complement the soft green foliage
Douglas Fir
Image Source: Pexels
Native to the Pacific Northwest and Northern California its stunning thick leaves and refreshing aroma will make your Christmas days more special
Grand Fir
Image Source: Pexels
Grow up to 230 feet tall its needle-like gorgeous leaves will add more sparkle to the auspicious eve
Noble Fir
Image Source: Pexels
Indulge in the beauty of these evergreen conifers in this vibrant eve
Concolor Fir
Image Source: Pexels
Know for its flexible and less aromatic features if you're looking for a simple tree then it's indeed ideal
White Pine
Image Source: Pexels
One of the popular Christmas tree choice its dark green foliage and sturdy branches is exceptionally perfect for lights and decorations
Scotch Pine
Image Source: Pexels
Identified due to its short and twisted growing pairs of needles this tree can grow up to 70 feet
Virginia Pine
Image Source: Pexels
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.