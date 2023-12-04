Heading 3

10 types of Christmas trees

Embrace the festive spirit with the enchanting fragrance of this exquisite type of fir 

Balsam Fir 

Featuring yellow-green branches with slightly upward leaves, you can effortlessly decorate this tree with any heavy ornament

Fraser Fir

Opt for this classic medium-growing tree to create a simple yet elegant vibe in the eve

Canaan Fir

Shaped like a pyramid your sparkling lights and decorations will incredibly complement the soft green foliage

Douglas Fir

Native to the Pacific Northwest and Northern California its stunning thick leaves and refreshing aroma will make your Christmas days more special 

Grand Fir

Grow up to 230 feet tall its needle-like gorgeous leaves will add more sparkle to the auspicious eve

Noble Fir

Indulge in the beauty of these evergreen conifers in this vibrant eve

Concolor Fir

Know for its flexible and less aromatic features if you're looking for a simple tree then it's indeed ideal 

White Pine

One of the popular Christmas tree choice its dark green foliage and sturdy branches is exceptionally perfect for lights and decorations

Scotch Pine

Identified due to its short and twisted growing pairs of needles this tree can grow up to 70 feet

Virginia Pine

