Jiya Surana

lifestyle

OCTOBER 01, 2023

10 types of coffee drinks

A strong, concentrated coffee made by forcing hot water through finely ground coffee beans

Espresso

Espresso mixed with equal parts of steamed milk and frothed milk, creating a creamy texture

Cappuccino

Espresso with a larger amount of steamed milk and a small amount of frothed milk on top

Latte

Espresso "stained" with a small amount of frothed milk or a dash of milk

Macchiato

Made by diluting espresso with hot water to achieve a milder flavor

Americano

A combination of espresso, steamed milk, and cocoa powder or chocolate syrup, often topped with whipped cream

Mocha

Strong coffee brewed with a drip filter, often sweetened with condensed milk and served over ice

Vietnamese Coffee

A hot cocktail made with coffee, Irish whiskey, sugar, and topped with whipped cream

Irish Coffee

Finely ground coffee beans simmered in water with sugar and often cardamom served unfiltered

Turkish Coffee

A dessert made by pouring a shot of hot espresso over a scoop of vanilla ice cream

Affogato

