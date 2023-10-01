Heading 3
Jiya Surana
lifestyle
OCTOBER 01, 2023
10 types of coffee drinks
A strong, concentrated coffee made by forcing hot water through finely ground coffee beans
Espresso
Image: Pexels
Espresso mixed with equal parts of steamed milk and frothed milk, creating a creamy texture
Cappuccino
Image: Pexels
Espresso with a larger amount of steamed milk and a small amount of frothed milk on top
Latte
Image: Pexels
Espresso "stained" with a small amount of frothed milk or a dash of milk
Macchiato
Image: Pexels
Made by diluting espresso with hot water to achieve a milder flavor
Americano
Image: Pexels
A combination of espresso, steamed milk, and cocoa powder or chocolate syrup, often topped with whipped cream
Mocha
Image: Pexels
Strong coffee brewed with a drip filter, often sweetened with condensed milk and served over ice
Vietnamese Coffee
Image: Pexels
A hot cocktail made with coffee, Irish whiskey, sugar, and topped with whipped cream
Irish Coffee
Image: Pexels
Finely ground coffee beans simmered in water with sugar and often cardamom served unfiltered
Turkish Coffee
Image: Pexels
A dessert made by pouring a shot of hot espresso over a scoop of vanilla ice cream
Affogato
Image: Pexels
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.